The Channel Company Welcomes Kumaran Ramanathan to Their Board of Directors

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Company, a global provider of news, insights, strategy, events, and marketing services for the IT industry, today announced the appointment of Kumaran Ramanathan to the company's Board of Directors.

Ramanathan has deep experience leading top technology media and marketing organizations and driving growth for global brands. Ramanathan last served as President of Foundry, where he strengthened product offerings and accelerated brand transformation. Prior to that, Ramanathan held executive roles at Incisive Media, CMP Media, and VNU.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ram to the board and are excited to work with him on growth initiatives," said Matt Yorke, CEO of The Channel Company. "His outstanding leadership experience and vision will be invaluable as we focus on evolving our products and services, delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers, and driving global growth."

Ramanathan will work closely with Matt Yorke, The Channel Company's private equity partner, EagleTree Capital, and the rest of the Board to drive The Channel Company's strategic vision forward.

Ramanathan has decades of experience as an innovator for iconic global media brands, including The Channel Company's CRN and Computing brands. He also worked on CIO, Computerworld, Network World, and CSO. As a Board member, Ramanathan will share his insights and leadership on strategies that build momentum in the funnel and drive revenue.

''The clarity The Channel Company offers the world's best technology providers is a clear differentiator in an ecosystem demanding strong leadership," said Ramanathan. "Matt Yorke is a serial innovator, always creating customer centric models that achieve sustainable growth, at global scale. It's an area where Matt and I share a passion, expertise and understanding. The team has real momentum and it's a privilege for me to be working again with brands like CRN and Computing. It feels like coming home.''

Ramanathan's appointment advances the board's leadership and expertise in a highly complex ecosystem, and enhances The Channel Company's mission to support customers across strategic channels to accelerate growth.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company, Inc. is the global leader in data-driven growth acceleration solutions and services for the IT channel. With 50 years of channel expertise and a premier portfolio of editorial brands, marketing and event services, and strategic consulting, we help technology vendors, solution providers, and IT decision-makers worldwide unlock better business outcomes. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $5.3 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

