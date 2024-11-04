The Channel Company Welcomes Veteran Global Finance Leader Gary Bannett as CFO

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Company, the global leader in strategic channel growth for the world's top technology providers, announced today that Gary Bannett has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer.

A seasoned strategic financial and operational leader, Bannet has over 25 years of experience with high-growth media, advertising, entertainment, and channel enterprises. Most recently, he was CFO of the Pace Gallery, a world-renowned art institution. Prior to that, he was CFO of Prometheus Global Media, which manages high-profile print and media brands including Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, and Adweek. He was also a senior executive for famed music brand EMI, and CFO for Almo Corporation, a channel-based electronics and appliances distributor.

"We're thrilled to welcome Gary to our team," said Matt Yorke, CEO of The Channel Company. "With his deep finance and leadership experience, he'll design strategies to continue TCC's global momentum, drive revenue, and support the growth and success of our tech customers."

As CFO, Bannett will lead TCC's global financial operations and manage strategic planning and capital allocations to help shape long-term growth strategies and achieve TCC's expansion targets. He will be responsible for financial planning, accounting and reporting, global regulatory compliance, and investor relations.

"I'm excited to join TCC and look forward to working with Matt and the leadership team to accelerate operational excellence that empowers growth, TCC's leadership in new markets, and world-class experiences and business outcomes for our customers."

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $5.3 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

