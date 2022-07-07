The Charcoal Chimney Starter Re-Imagined

Fire up faster, clean up quicker. Introducing the Firestack Duo from YAK Grills.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to get all fired up? Grilling with charcoal is about to get a whole lot easier as YAK Grills - maker of the world's most social grill - are set to launch a new Chimney Starter and Extinguishing Bucket combo: the YAK Firestack Duo™.

The public response to the YAK Grill has been overwhelmingly positive, with users coast-to-coast sharing how the YAK Grill has brought a new dimension to their backyard grill-togethers, but there was always something missing.

Firestack Duo charcoal chimney and nesting coal bucket from YAK Grills Firestack Duo charcoal chimney and nesting coal bucket from YAK Grills

"I am thrilled that the YAK Grill has introduced so many new people to the joy of grilling with charcoal," David Sypniewski, company founder said. "But we found that many of our customers struggled with the best way to ignite the charcoal and then what to do with the remaining hot coals once the party was over."

Enter the Firestack Duo, combining the best elements of a traditional chimney starter and adding a nesting bucket with a locking lid, all scaled to compliment the YAK Grill perfectly.

The first thing you notice about the Duo is it's small stature. More compact and portable than the usual offerings, it holds just the right amount of charcoal to properly fill the YAK Grill. When you pick it up, you'll also notice how solid and sturdy it is. Just like the YAK Grill, the Duo is built to last.

Firestack Duo Features:

Crafted from heavy gauge stainless steel, rust resistant and built to last.

The stainless-steel extinguishing bucket has a twist-to-lock lid to extinguish and store coals for next time.

Integrated heat shield and insulated handles that stay cool to the touch.

The portable size makes traveling to a picnic, beach, or friend's house effortless.

The Firestack Duo will launch on July 7th exclusively on yakgrills.com

About YAK Grills

The company is on a mission to take outdoor cooking from a solo activity into a shared one. For more information contact [email protected] or visit yakgrills.com.

Media Contact:

David Sypniewski

909-328-8873

[email protected]

SOURCE YAK Grills