The Charity Pros Invite the Families of America's Fallen Heroes to Florida Benefit Concert

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charity Pros, a Fort Myers, Florida non-profit, has announced an open invitation to the families of our fallen heroes across the country to attend the "Charity Pros for Heroes" fundraiser event at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 23. Immediate family members of first responders and healthcare workers that passed from complications from Covid-19 will be special guests of the organization. All first responders and healthcare workers that would like to attend the public fundraiser events will have an opportunity to purchase tickets at a discount through Oct. 25 with promo code- HERO. Proceeds from the event will help provide educational scholarships and a "Megan's Wish" to the children of our fallen heroes.

"Charity Pro for Heroes" Join us to salute our first responders & healthcare workers and honor our Fallen Heroes. Proceeds to help provide educational scholarships and a "Megan's Wish" to the children of our Fallen Heroes.

"Every day, we learn of the incredible stories of the children and families of our Heroes nationwide who are dealing with the effects of losing a parent or loved one," explains Megan Maloney, Founder of The Charity Pros. "Our Heroes have worked tirelessly day in and day out, keeping us safe during the pandemic; sadly, some have paid the ultimate price while fighting for every one of us. Bringing these families together to honor their loved ones, their Heroes and ours, is the very least we can do."

Hall of Fame legend John Fogerty will headline the "Charity Pros for Heroes" tour, kicking off at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL Nov. 20 with country artist Lauren Alaina. The powerhouse classic rock band Foreigner will join John Fogerty at Hertz Arena in Estero, FL, on Nov. 21, and the tour will move on to the Amway Center in Orlando, Nov. 23 for the finale with HOF band Cheap Trick kicking off the show. American Idol finalist Casey Bishop, a Florida native, will make a special appearance at all three shows.

The Charity Pros was founded in 2019 by Megan, her father Brad, and family friends like Keith Hudson, father of pop star Katy Perry, just before the pandemic. Their mission was to advocate for children's social causes and help provide opportunities for a better life; however, once the pandemic hit, programming changed. In May of 2020, Brad's childhood friend, Naples, FL firefighter Tony Christensen, died from contracting covid on the job; his death became the inspiration for the Charity Pros for Heroes.

"It hit my dad and the community hard," says Megan, "so we started looking into how many of our first responders were dying." The Maloney's learned that covid was quickly becoming the most significant cause of death among our police and, shockingly, just how many children of our fallen heroes were left behind. "Sadly, these kids have been forgotten; in all the fundraising, nobody has done anything for these grieving children; the stories are heartbreaking. These kids need our help, continues Megan; we need the support of donors, sponsors, and media to please get involved and support our fundraiser events." Go to www.thecharitypros.org to help!

It certainly takes a village, and the communities are coming together to salute their Heroes. "We have an amazing event planned," explains the show's executive producer, Brad Maloney; it's a privilege to have the Honor Guard, Sheriff Department, and Fire Departments come together in all of the tour cities to participate in the event to honor their fallen. What I can tell you is don't be a minute late for the show, it's going to be an incredible celebration."

Event Information: Families of Fallen Heroes that would like to attend the Orlando event should contact [email protected] to reserve seating. For a limited time, first responders and healthcare workers can use promo code- HERO for a 20% discount on tickets to any of the events. On-Sale dates for discounts are October 21-25th. On-Sale dates for discounts are October 21-25th. Tampa-Yuengling Center, Estero- Hertz Arena, Orlando- Amway Center

