"The Charli" Dances Onto The Dunkin' Menu

Dunkin' is also giving fans an opportunity to enjoy "The Charli" with the star herself. The Charli x Dunkin' contest launches September 9*, inviting fans to post a photo on Instagram recreating an iconic Charli x Dunkin' moment using #CharliXDunkinContest. On September 19, National Dance Day, five lucky winners will be selected for the exclusive opportunity to hang out with Charli virtually and get a few pointers from the digital superstar on how to make viral and engaging videos.

Additionally, Charli is taking over Dunkin's social channels in September, where fans can follow along all month long to catch exclusive Charli content, a special AR Instagram filter, stickers, and more. Dunkin' will also give fans the chance to show off their best Charli-approved moves on TikTok to the beat of an original song, inspired by "The Charli."

"Everyone knows that Charli runs on Dunkin', and now Dunkin' runs on Charli," said Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin'. "This is the partnership fans have been rooting for since Charli first danced onto TikTok with her Dunkin' Cold Brew in hand. Charli is one of our biggest fans and the feeling is mutual. We're thrilled to finally make it official and make it easy for people to run on Dunkin' just like Charli."

"The Charli" is just one way to enjoy Dunkin's Cold Brew. An ultra-smooth, full-bodied coffee like no other, Dunkin' steeps a special dark roast blend of ground coffee in cold water for 12 hours to slowly extract all the flavor into a velvety brew. Dunkin's Cold Brew can be customized with a variety of flavors – including pumpkin, available now at Dunkin' stores for a limited time through fall – as well as milk, cream, almondmilk, and oatmilk, Dunkin's newest dairy alternative, now available nationwide.

For images of Charli with "The Charli," please see here. To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13 & older (with parental permission if a minor), who have a web enabled mobile device as of 9/8/20. Contest starts on 9/9/20 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 9/14/20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, visit: www.DunkinContest.com. Sponsor: Dunkin' Brands Inc.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

