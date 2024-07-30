The charm of K-Beauty shines at KCON LA 2024: Visitors to CJ Olive Young Booth experience popular K-Beauty brands all in one place

Olive Young's KCON Booth, the largest ever, showcases about 70 K -Beauty brands and 210 products

K-Beauty fans from all over the U.S. flocked to the Olive Young booth…. enjoying K-Beauty to the fullest by trying out testers and taking selfies

"Discover the latest K-Beauty trends on the online mall 'Olive Young Global', with worldwide shipping"

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Olive Young (hereafter referred to as Olive Young) announced on the 30th that their booth at 'KCON LA 2024', in which they participated on an unprecedented scale, was a major success thanks to the enthusiasm from global K-Beauty fans.

▲Visitors at the Olive Young booth during 'KCON LA 2024' in Los Angeles (LA), USA from July 26 to 28 ▲ First-time customers of Olive Young Global can receive up to a 50% discount coupon.

KCON LA 2024, the world's largest K-POP Fan & Artist Festival hosted by CJ ENM, was held from the 26th for three days at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Crypto.Com Arena, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza in Los Angeles. With the popularity of K-content such as music, drama, and variety shows expanding into beauty, fashion, and other lifestyle areas, Olive Young has been participating in the event annually since 2016 as a key representative of K-Beauty.

This year's Olive Young booth was set up on an unprecedented scale of approximately 360m². It was designed under the concept of 'K-Beauty Street,' featuring stores of the global online mall 'Olive Young Global', skincare brand 'BRINGGREEN', and makeup brand 'colorgram'.

The 'Olive Young Express' took up one entire side of the booth, replicating the Olive Young Global, which delivers the latest K-Beauty trends to consumers the fastest. It showcased various K-Beauty products, including the top 100 global popular items and bestsellers by category.

The 'Olive Young Global' is an online store that sells K-Beauty products to 150 countries worldwide, offering around 10,000 items. It introduces the latest K-Beauty trends and new products through the monthly 'Olive Young Beauty Box', which is sold at special prices with products from various brands.

Visitors got to enjoy experiencing various K-Beauty brands such as 'SKIN1004', 'JUNG SAEM MOOL', 'Anua', and 'Dr. G', while taking photos at the Olive Young booth. Shivani and Dee from LA said "We've been very much interested in K-pop and K-Beauty, so we were already familiar with Olive Young," while adding, "We found it rewarding to try out products we had only seen on social media."

Experience zones were also set up for popular Gen Z brands like the color cosmetics brand colorgram and the vegan skincare brand BRINGGREEN. Colorgram, under the theme 'The Strange Candy Shop', showcased products like the 'Fruity Glass Tint' and 'Tintin Dory Lip Jam Collection', as well as the highlighter product 'Milk Bling Heartlighter'.

Moaleen, who flew in from Virginia with a friend, said "I first got interested in Korean makeup styles because of the K-pop idol groups I like, but now I love K-Beauty brands themselves." She added, "Visiting the Olive Young booth at KCON made me want to visit an Olive Young store in Korea as well."

BRINGGREEN introduced its products centered on the 'Tea Tree Cica' line under the theme of 'Skin Rescue Center', specializing in soothing care. With the boy group ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) as models for colorgram, fans were often seen taking photos in front of the booth and their posters.

Meanwhile, the 'August Beauty Box', pre-released at the 'KCON LA 2024' Olive Young booth, will be available for purchase through Olive Young Global starting August 1. It will be sold for $49.9, featuring products worth $163.9 from brands like 'COSRX' and 'Anua' under the theme 'Best K-Beauty Curation for Summer Skin Care'.

Additionally, Olive Young Global will hold a 'BACK TO SCHOOL' promotion from August 1 to 7. Shoppers will receive a $10 discount coupon for purchases over $99. There will also be additional 30% discount coupons for back-to-school items from brands like espoir, innisfree, and SKIN1004. Customers can also receive an Olive Young pouch and miniature sample kit based on their total purchase amount.

An official from Olive Young said, "Olive Young is a leading K-Beauty retailer where you can find the latest K-Beauty trends and products," adding, "In addition to our over 1,300 stores in Korea, you can conveniently shop for K-Beauty products from anywhere in the world through the 'Olive Young Global' website."

SOURCE CJ Olive Young