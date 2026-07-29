The Charming Taste of Europe Highlights Wine Tourism Through the Terroirs of Bordeaux and Abruzzo

Exploring how Europe's distinctive wine regions inspire authentic travel experiences through landscape, heritage, and local culture

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As experiential travel continues to gain momentum among American consumers, The Charming Taste of Europe highlights how Europe's renowned wine regions offer opportunities to discover destinations where terroir, cultural heritage, and local traditions come together to create authentic travel experiences.

Co-funded by the European Union, The Charming Taste of Europe is a campaign introducing premium European agricultural products to consumers, media, and trade professionals across the United States and Canada. The initiative is promoted by three producer organizations: the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux, and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives in Greece, showcasing European quality, regional identity, and agricultural excellence.

Among the campaign's featured products, Wines of Abruzzo and the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux showcase how terroir influences every stage of wine production, from the vineyard to the glass. Their distinctive landscapes, shaped by geography, climate, and centuries of winemaking tradition, invite visitors to experience the places behind the wines while gaining a deeper understanding of Europe's diverse wine culture.

Stretching from the Apennine Mountains to the Adriatic Sea, Abruzzo is one of Italy's most distinctive wine regions, where dramatic landscapes and centuries of winemaking tradition come together. One of Europe's greenest regions, Abruzzo is home to three national parks and an extraordinary concentration of protected natural areas, offering visitors the rare opportunity to experience snow-capped mountains, rolling vineyards, and the Adriatic coastline, all within a short drive. Home to renowned denominations including Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, and Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC, the region invites visitors to discover wineries, local gastronomy, and cultural heritage shaped by a deep connection between people, place, and viticulture. While long considered one of Italy's best-kept secrets, Abruzzo is increasingly gaining recognition as an authentic destination for travelers seeking world-class wine, unspoiled nature, and genuine hospitality.

Located in southwestern France, Bordeaux is home to the renowned Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux, represented by six distinctive appellations: Cadillac, Cérons, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, Sainte-Croix-du-Mont, and Cotes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire. Nestled along the banks of the Garonne River, this historic winegrowing area is characterized by rolling vineyards, elegant châteaux, charming villages, and scenic river landscapes that have shaped the region's identity for centuries. Visitors can explore family-owned wine estates where generations of winegrowing families have preserved centuries of winemaking tradition, enjoy guided winery tours and tastings, meet local producers, discover the vibrant city of Cadillac and combine their wine journey with cultural visits of famous artists such as Toulouse Lautrec house or Francois Mauriac chateau. Along the way, they can experience the region's renowned gastronomy, local markets, and authentic hospitality. With remarkable landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and more than 400 years of winemaking expertise, this region south of Bordeaux offers an unforgettable wine tourism experience where history, culture, and viticulture come together.

For American travelers increasingly seeking meaningful, experience-driven journeys, wine tourism offers an opportunity to explore destinations through their landscapes, traditions, and local gastronomy. Abruzzo and Bordeaux each present a distinctive expression of European wine culture, demonstrating how terroir extends beyond the vineyard to shape the identity, history, and lifestyle of an entire region.

Through The Charming Taste of Europe, European producers continue to strengthen awareness of Europe's rich agricultural heritage in the United States, encouraging consumers to discover the people, places, and traditions behind some of Europe's most celebrated wines.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi

[email protected]

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign