Summer Entertaining Gets a Fresh Twist with Greek Kiwi: The Charming Taste of Europe Highlights Seasonal Pairings for Independence Day Weekend and Beyond

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Independence Day holiday weekend, and as the peak summer entertaining season is now in full swing across the United States, a fresh ingredient is taking center stage in seasonal food inspiration: green kiwifruit from Imathia, Greece.

From backyard barbecues to rooftop gatherings and poolside gatherings, kiwi is emerging as a versatile and vibrant addition to summer menus, offering a refreshing balance of sweetness, acidity, and visual appeal. Whether used in salads, light dishes, or desserts, kiwi is increasingly featured as a simple way to elevate seasonal entertaining.

The Charming Taste of Europe is a campaign co-funded by the European Union that promotes premium European agricultural products in the United States and Canada. The program brings together high-quality wines from Italy and France and fresh kiwis from Greece, highlighting Europe's diversity of taste, culture, and agricultural heritage. Through media activations, trade initiatives, and consumer-facing events, it aims to raise awareness of European quality standards and strengthen appreciation for certified, traceable, and sustainably produced food products. The campaign is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux, and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives in Greece.

Imathia kiwis are instantly recognizable for their distinctive appearance, with smooth brown skin, vibrant green flesh, and tiny edible black seeds. Their flavor profile is uniquely balanced, combining natural sweetness with a refreshing tartness that makes them particularly well-suited for summer consumption.

In Greece, kiwi cultivation has experienced significant growth in recent years, positioning the country as the third-largest kiwi exporter globally. This expansion reflects Greece's increasing role in the international fresh fruit market and its strong commitment to quality-driven agricultural production.

Summer entertaining continues across the U.S., with home cooks and hosts looking for fresh, colorful ingredients that are both easy to prepare and full of flavor. Thanks to its bright acidity and natural sweetness, kiwi lends itself to a wide range of seasonal recipes that bring a refreshing twist to classic summer dishes.

For outdoor gatherings, sliced kiwi pairs beautifully with grilled shrimp skewers, fresh mozzarella and heirloom tomato salads, or cheese boards featuring prosciutto, mild cheeses, and toasted nuts. It also works particularly well in fish tacos, ceviche, and grilled chicken dishes, where its natural freshness balances smoky and savory flavors. Kiwi is equally versatile in lighter summer preparations, adding brightness to fruit salads, yogurt parfaits layered with granola and honey, fruit skewers, or chilled sorbets. These simple, seasonal ideas make it an easy ingredient for everyday entertaining throughout the summer months.

From everyday meals to summer gatherings, green kiwifruit from Imathia, Greece continues to bring freshness and creativity to seasonal entertaining.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi

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SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign