The Chartis Group Recognized as Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm, According to KLAS Report

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, announced today it has been honored with three Best in KLAS awards, demonstrating its client impact and satisfaction. KLAS, a national healthcare IT data and insights company, recognized Chartis as the best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm and the leader in Financial Improvement Consulting and Clinical Optimization.

Best in KLAS recognition is given to service providers for outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. KLAS data and reports represent the combined opinions and experiences of provider and payer organizations comparing how their vendors, products, and/or services perform when measured against objectives and expectations.

"Winning three Best in KLAS awards is a significant achievement," said Greg Maddrey, President of The Chartis Group. "This recognition is a direct reflection of client feedback across many engagements and practices. We are proud of what these awards represent: that we are truly delivering on our mission to materially improve healthcare in the world. Our clients have validated that the insights and services we provide support healthcare organizations in achieving their highest objectives."

Chartis earned Best in KLAS recognition as the best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm, which is given to the firm with the highest client satisfaction score across all management consulting categories combined. With over 90 client interviews conducted, Chartis received an overall KLAS client satisfaction score of 94.8 and scored above 90 across all categories. According to the report, Chartis leads the industry in Financial Improvement Consulting and Clinical Optimization.

Chartis earned high scores among KLAS vendors in the following evaluation categories:

Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm

#1 in Financial Improvement Consulting

#1 in Clinical Optimization

#2 in Implementation Leadership – Small (teams of <15 consultants)

#3 in HIT Advisory

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and deep industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com

SOURCE The Chartis Group

Related Links

chartis.com

