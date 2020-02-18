The Chartis Group Releases White Paper "Orthopedic Care Delivery Transformation: Is Your Health System Prepared?"

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic services have historically operated as a major profit center in many health systems, boasting sizable, if somewhat declining, margins. This standing as an anchor service line is increasingly in jeopardy as total joint replacements shift to the outpatient setting, putting pressure on margins. The Chartis Group released a paper today, "Orthopedic Care Delivery Transformation: Is Your Health System Prepared?" that provides health system leaders with a framework for retooling historic strategies for orthopedic services.

Sue Anderson, Chartis Principal and co-author of the paper noted, "To successfully position their orthopedic practices, health systems must adopt innovative care models, reduce clinical variation, create aligned physician relationships and anticipate the further move of cases to the outpatient and ASC settings."

The projected share of total joint replacements moving to outpatient settings is significant:

Outpatient knee replacements will increase from 40 percent to 60 percent;

Outpatient hip replacements will increase from 40 percent to 60 percent; and

Outpatient shoulder replacements will increase from 50 percent to 70 percent.

The paper provides a five-step framework for health system executives to plan for this transformation in orthopedic care. The framework provides direction for rethinking the care delivery model, cost structure of services, and models for working with payors and employers.

Emma Bijesse, a Chartis Engagement Manager and co-author of the paper stated, "To thrive in this changing orthopedics landscape, health systems need to move swiftly and proactively to create new care delivery models that focus on creating options for ambulatory surgeries, offer quality care, and appeal to payors and consumers."

