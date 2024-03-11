The Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa in Narbonne, south of France, joins the Small Luxury Hotels group

News provided by

Château l’Hospitalet

11 Mar, 2024, 02:00 ET

PARIS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of vines on the Mediterranean coast, Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa ***** offers a sumptuous retreat in an exceptionally beautiful natural setting. Overlooking the sea and green hills, and surrounded by the garrigue's delicate fragrances, this 5-star hotel is a paradise for wine enthusiasts, foodies and nature lovers.

Continue Reading
The Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa in Narbonne, south of France, joins the Small Luxury Hotels group
The Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa in Narbonne, south of France, joins the Small Luxury Hotels group

In the heart of a winery surrounded by pines, olive trees and garrigue, the Château L'Hospitalet and its Villa Soleilla blend into a landscape of biodynamic vineyards and expansive gardens. Swimming pools, tennis courts, a putting green and walking routes in the vast and protected La Clape area offer a variety of activities. Visitors also enjoy a wine immersion with guided tours following the production of wine from the vine to the glass. Enthusiasts can go further by reserving a masterclass.

The restaurants follow the seasons. In fall and winter, restaurant Chez Paule offers traditional wood-burning cuisine. In spring and summer, L'Hospitalet Beach offers a selection of Mediterranean dishes. And year-round, the Art de Vivre gourmet restaurant offers a delightful experience, combining food and wine for vertical cuisine.

The Spa Soleilla uses expert face and body care rituals, offering the luxury of an ultra-personalized approach and in line with the philosophy of partner products, Biologique Recherche© and Holidermie©. The view of the vineyards and a sauna complete the experience.

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is a collection of luxury independent hotels in various locations around the world. Founded in 1990, this organization brings together high-end hotel establishments that are distinguished by their charm and offer a quality travel experience focused on uniqueness, exceptional service and commitment to excellence. Their global presence offers travellers a variety of options for luxurious and memorable stays.

Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa
Route de Narbonne Plage – 11100 Narbonne – France
https://www.chateau-hospitalet.com/?utm_source=Presse&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Small+Luxury+Hotel&utm_id=PRNewsWire

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358049/Chateau_Hospitalet.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358048/Chateau_Hospitalet_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa 
[email protected]
+33 (0)4 68 45 28 50

SOURCE Château l’Hospitalet

Also from this source

Das Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa in Narbonne, Südfrankreich, wird Mitglied der Gruppe der Small Luxury Hotels

Das Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa in Narbonne, Südfrankreich, wird Mitglied der Gruppe der Small Luxury Hotels

Eingebettet in das Herz der Weinberge an der Mittelmeerküste bietet das Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa ***** einen prächtigen...
El Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa de Narbona, en el sur de Francia, se une al grupo Small Luxury Hotels

El Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa de Narbona, en el sur de Francia, se une al grupo Small Luxury Hotels

Enclavado en el corazón de los viñedos de la costa mediterránea, el Château L'Hospitalet Wine Resort Beach & Spa ***** ofrece un suntuoso refugio en...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics