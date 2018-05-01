The Cheapest Cities in Europe Ranking Published by BudgetYourTrip.com

The travel costs for each city are daily spending averages, calculated based on the expenses of actual travelers for a variety of categories such as accommodation, meals, entertainment, and transportation.

The ranking shows the wide divide between the most expensive and cheapest travel destinations in Europe. While some cities are very pricey, others can be very affordable, and many tourists will be surprised at the results. The ranking shows that many cities in Western and Northern Europe are predictably more expensive, while other cities in Eastern Europe are much lower in cost and are therefore more affordable and accessible for many tourists. Even though Western Europe is generally more expensive, smaller and medium-sized cities can still be very affordable and arguably provide the same level of entertainment, history, and culture of larger European cities.

Many consumers are looking to stretch their travel budget and get more "bang for their buck" when visiting foreign countries. This list, as well as the other travel budgeting information on BudgetYourTrip.com, can help travelers plan their destinations around their finances. From incidental costs such as taxi rides to meals, many travelers simply don't know what to expect when it comes to prices in other parts of the world. Even when traveling on an organized tour, travelers will often be required to pay for meals and other items on their own, leading to even more confusion. Also adding to the confusion are the constantly fluctuating exchange rates, making some countries vastly more or less expensive than their costs at the same time last year.

Furthermore, travel demand for various regions of Europe, and the world at large, changes year over year. This summer, for example, the travel costs for Iceland are much higher than they were just five years ago. This increase is occurring despite a fall in the value of the Euro compared to the Dollar, which is giving Americans more purchasing power this summer in Europe than in previous years as a whole.

Eastern Europe has always been the more affordable area of Europe. Plenty of deals can be found, especially in the smaller cities of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, and others. Greece is also a very attractive destination due to its decreased costs over recent years.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12706061

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cheapest-cities-in-europe-ranking-published-by-budgetyourtripcom-300640363.html

SOURCE Budget Your Trip

Related Links

http://www.budgetyourtrip.com

