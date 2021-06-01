The Cheesecake Factory Selects and Goes Live with GEP SMART Procurement Unified Software Platform

CLARK, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated - a leader in experiential dining with 299 restaurants throughout North America - has selected, rolled-out and starting using GEP SMART™, the industry's leading procurement software platform. GEP SMART will enable The Cheesecake Factory® to manage its sourcing, contracting, and supplier management.

"Supply chains have been stressed across the entire restaurant industry, and our investment in GEP SMART will help us build stronger relationships with our suppliers to accelerate our recovery and deliver greater value to our guests," said Hari Nagabhirava, senior vice president, global supply chain, at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people — this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 299 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 28 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2021, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the eighth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitaliarestaurant.com and www.foxrc.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com .

SOURCE GEP

