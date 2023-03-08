The Cheesemongers Guild LTD is about to discover who is the country's best Cheesemonger!

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2010, the Cheesemongers Guild LTD has brought together hundreds of cheesemongers from across the country, as well as, the world's finest cheese to create The Cheesemonger Invitational aka Cheesemonger Olympics meets Cheese Rave.

CMI Masters is where we take 12 of America's best cheese professionals and put them thru an expert level cheesemonger competition. At the end of the night we will select two cheese professionals to become Team USA. And next September we will take Team USA to compete in an International Cheesemonger Competition called Le Mondial Du Fromage in the south of France.

What is a cheesemonger? The lovely people who cut your cheese. What is a cheese professional? Cheesemongers who have made a career in cheese. CMI Masters is an over the top competition showcasing what elite cheesemongers can do: 1) compose a cheese plate 2) create a combination of tastes 3) transform a cheese into a new cheese 4) build a gigantic cheese catering presentation 5) sculpt an artistic presentation only using cheese.

Yes, we are making Cheesemongering a sport.

Not only will our guests be able to witness things done with cheese never before seen on American soil. They will also be able to enjoy (translation: gorge themselves) with a fifty foot grazing table featuring over 50 of the finest artisan cheeses from Italy, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, England, Germany, California, Wisconsin and Vermont. Beverages will also be provided.

This event is supported by Le Gruyere AOP, Columbia Cheese, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Cellars of Jasper Hill, Essex Street Cheese Co, Neals Yard Dairy, Vermont Creamery, Forever Cheese and the California Milk Advisory Board.

The Date is Sunday March 12th. Doors open at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $35.

Learn more at www.cheesemongerinvitational.com

SOURCE Cheesemonger's Guild LTD