The CHEMEX® Coffeemaker Celebrates 80 Years of Perfect Extraction!

The story began in a Manhattan workshop during the late 1930's. The eccentric inventor Dr. Peter Schlumbohm was experimenting with chemical reactions using various lab ware in pursuit of brewing the PERFECT cup of coffee. Already known for creating many intriguing patents or "Beautilties" to enhance one's lifestyle, he was determined to make delicious coffee easy, healthy and stylish for anyone to brew. Through this the CHEMEX Coffeemaker and CHEMEX brand were created in 1941, along with a loyal following of CHEMEX users spanning from one generation to the next. At the CHEMEX® factory located in Massachusetts, we inspect, polish and hand-tie each coffeemaker and cut every filter - just as we always have.

To celebrate this milestone we are launching unique and celebratory products, which will excite new and longtime fans alike. The products include the Limited Edition 80th Anniversary Handblown CHEMEX ® , with a gorgeous hand turned wooden collar, arriving in vintage inspired screen printed packaging. View the Limited Edition 80th Anniversary Handblown CHEMEX ® here https://www.chemexcoffeemaker.com/limited-edition-80th-anniversary-handblown-chemex.html. Also, the 80th Anniversary CHEMEX ® decaled with the "Official 80th Anniversary Logo" in CHEMEX ® blue, in addition to various other design focused products. View the 80th Anniversary CHEMEX ® here https://www.chemexcoffeemaker.com/80th-anniversary-decal-chemex.html. We will also be showcasing a timeline on our website and through social media, which tells the story of the CHEMEX® Corporation and the CHEMEX® Coffeemaker. You can find the Timeline here

"To this day, the CHEMEX is my favorite coffee maker…It is perfect for iced, strong, mild, light roast, dark roast and my own favorite strong brew with no bitterness while still clear and bright tasting…The fact that they're a family business with a solid ethic is more than I could hope for, but it happens to be so." Kevin Sinnott, Author, The Art and Craft of Coffee and Creator/Host: CoffeeCon Consumer Coffee Event

About CHEMEX®

History and craft are embedded in our makeup. Led by a brother and sister who grew up on the factory floor, CHEMEX® Corporation is made up of a team of people who are passionate about manufacturing and distributing superior brewing equipment. As a family owned business, we continue to take an artistic and fun approach to our product innovation, packaging, marketing and engagement with the global coffee community.

