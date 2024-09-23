The chemical warehousing and storage market is projected to grow by USD 6.09 Billion from 2024-2028, with AI redefining the landscape and rising international trade - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global chemical warehousing and storage market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.09 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period. Rise in international trade is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics. However, high cost of operations and capital-intensive business poses a challenge - Key market players include ALFRED TALKE GmbH and Co. KG, AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Capital Resin Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Goodrich Maritime Services Pvt. Ltd., KEMITO, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Omni Logistics LLC, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., and SolvChem Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global chemical warehousing and storage market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Chemical Warehousing And Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6085.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ALFRED TALKE GmbH and Co. KG, AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Capital Resin Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Goodrich Maritime Services Pvt. Ltd., KEMITO, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Omni Logistics LLC, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., and SolvChem Inc.

Market Driver

The global chemical warehousing and storage market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the implementation of blockchain technology. A blockchain is a secure, decentralized system of records that cannot be altered or tampered with. Multiple users can access and add data to the chain, ensuring transparency and efficiency. This technology eliminates the need for a centralized authority, reducing costs and streamlining supply chain processes. The chemical industry can benefit greatly from this innovation, enhancing security, traceability, and accountability in the storage and handling of chemicals.

The Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market is witnessing significant trends in various sectors. Construction chemicals and textile chemicals are seeing increased demand due to infrastructure growth and textile industry expansion. Railways, roadways, airways, seaways are crucial transportation modes for moving chemicals. Automation, green warehouses, and sustainable business operations are key trends, focusing on energy conservation and environment protection. Smart sensors, robotics, digital tools, AI, and machine learning enhance efficiency and safety. Bluetooth technology facilitates real-time tracking of inventory. E-commerce is transforming the general and specialty chemicals warehouse sector. Agrochemicals and food and agriculture sectors require specific facilities, adhering to protocols and practices. Safety is paramount when handling hazardous and non-hazardous materials during facility development.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The chemical warehousing and storage market involves constructing and managing facilities to store a variety of chemicals, each with unique properties requiring specific storage conditions. The investment required for this endeavor is substantial, with costs influenced by regulations, location, and infrastructure. Warehouse capacity must be optimally utilized to minimize operational expenses, and the slow adoption of advanced inventory management technology poses challenges. Legal and government regulations, political climate, and competition impact market growth. Warehouse location is strategic, with factors such as land price and connectivity playing a significant role. Operational costs are high due to the need for specialized storage and the ongoing maintenance of facilities. Despite these challenges, the increasing demand for warehousing solutions is driving investments in the sector. To ensure profitability, it's essential to conduct thorough financial modeling, demand mapping, and infrastructure analyses before setting up a chemical warehouse.





The Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market face several challenges in areas of Warehousing, Distribution, and Transportation. Specialized handling of chemicals like flammable liquids and gases requires infrastructure upgrades and adherence to Safety standards protocols. Inventory management services must comply with the Globally Harmonized System and IT-driven solutions. Specialty chemical storage, including additives for FMCGs, textiles, agriculture, and healthcare industries, demands advanced safety measures and environmental concerns. Third-party logistics providers face challenges in managing dangerous chemicals and adhering to government focus on workplace safety. Fluctuating labor wages and geopolitical locations impact infrastructure costs. Reach in global trade is crucial for chemical supply chains, especially for industries like clothing, farming, medications, health care, technology, petrochemicals, and general chemicals. Blockchain technology and smart warehousing are potential solutions to enhance transparency and efficiency. Market players must navigate the complexities of handling a diverse range of chemicals, from commodity chemicals to specialty chemicals, plastics, and additives, while ensuring compliance with various safety and regulatory standards.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This chemical warehousing and storage market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Commodity chemicals

1.2 Specialty chemicals Type 2.1 General warehouse

2.2 Specialized warehouse Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commodity chemicals- The commodity chemicals market, which includes petrochemicals, inorganic commodity chemicals, and fertilizers, is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for petrochemical products. Petrochemicals, derived from oil and gas, are essential components in the manufacturing of daily-use items such as plastics, packaging materials, digital devices, medical equipment, and tires. The demand for these products is driven by various end-user industries, including packaging, transportation, plastics, and healthcare. Moreover, petrochemicals are finding new applications in modern energy systems, like solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles, and thermal insulation, making them indispensable in developing sustainable energy systems. The US has emerged as a low-cost location for chemical production due to the shale gas revolution, while the Middle East remains a cost-effective region for key petrochemicals. Companies like DAELIM are investing in new projects in the Middle East, further solidifying its position in the market. With such widespread applications across industries and increasing demand, the commodity chemicals segment is poised for expansion, thereby driving the growth of the global chemical warehousing and storage market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Chemical warehousing refers to the storage of various chemical products in specialized facilities. This type of warehousing differs from general warehouses in the need for specific safety protocols and practices to handle and store hazardous materials. Specialty chemicals warehouses focus on storing and distributing agrochemicals and other specialized chemical products. E-commerce has disrupted traditional chemical distribution channels, requiring warehouses to adapt to new inventory management practices. Chemical warehouses can be classified based on the type of chemicals stored, including food and agriculture, hazardous, and non-hazardous materials. Facility development involves adhering to strict safety standards protocols and practices, as well as extensive paperwork and regulatory compliance. Infrastructure is a critical factor in chemical warehousing, with warehouses often featuring advanced safety systems and infrastructure to handle dangerous chemicals. The chemical supply chain relies on efficient and secure warehousing and distribution to ensure the timely delivery of chemical products. Government focus on safety and regulatory compliance has led to the adoption of new technologies, such as blockchain technology, to enhance warehouse management and improve the chemical supply chain's transparency and security. Chemical production and the handling of hazardous materials require ongoing investment in infrastructure and safety practices to ensure the safety of workers and the environment.

Market Research Overview

Chemical warehousing refers to the storage of a wide range of chemicals, including specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, and commodity chemicals, in specialized facilities. These warehouses differ from general warehouses in their specific handling requirements, adherence to safety protocols, and compliance with regulations such as the Globally Harmonized System (GHS) and IT-driven solutions. Facility development for chemical warehousing involves infrastructure for storing both hazardous and non-hazardous materials, including flammable liquids and gases, and adherence to workplace safety practices. The chemical warehousing market caters to various industries, including food and agriculture, textile, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, and petrochemicals. The agriculture sector requires specialized handling for agrochemicals, while the textile industry focuses on textile chemicals. The FMCG sector relies on third-party logistics for inventory management services. Environmental concerns and sustainability are becoming increasingly important in chemical warehousing. Green warehouses and sustainable business operations are gaining popularity, with energy conservation and environmental protection being key priorities. Automation, smart sensors, robotics, digital tools, and artificial intelligence (AI) are being integrated into warehouse management systems to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Government focus on workplace safety and regulations, labor wages, and geopolitical location are key factors influencing the chemical warehousing market. The global trade reach of chemical warehousing is expanding, with transportation modes including railways, roadways, airways, and seaways being used for distribution. Blockchain technology is being explored for enhancing transparency and traceability in the chemical supply chain.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Commodity Chemicals



Specialty Chemicals

Type

General Warehouse



Specialized Warehouse

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio