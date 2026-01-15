The Chemours Company Agrees to Sell Former Titanium Dioxide Site in Taiwan

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company ("Chemours" or "the Company") (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Thermal & Specialized Solutions ("TSS"), Titanium Technologies ("TT"), and Advanced Performance Materials ("APM"), today signed a set of definitive agreements to sell the remaining land1 at its former titanium dioxide manufacturing location in Kuan Yin, Taiwan to an ownership group including Century Wind Power Co., Ltd., Century Iron & Steel Industrial Co., Ltd., and Century Huaxin Wind Energy, Co., Ltd.

The land sale will generate approximately $360 million2 in gross cash proceeds, prior to customary taxes and fees. The transactions are expected to substantially close by mid-year 2026, subject to local regulatory approval, inclusive of environmental conditions. The Company will apply cash proceeds to reduce its debt obligations.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses – Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,500 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, plans to sell the former Taiwan Titanium Technologies manufacturing site and the use of proceeds generated by the sale of the manufacturing site. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties including the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, our ability to maintain an effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, changes in regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that could impose tariffs or additional costs on products we either sell or need to purchase, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, efforts to resolve outstanding or potential litigation, including claims related to legacy PFAS liabilities, plans for dividends, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to develop and commercialize new products or technologies and obtain necessary regulatory approvals, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements also may involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Matters outside our control, including general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions, changes in laws and regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions in which we operate, and global health events and weather events, have affected or may affect our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

___________________________________ 1 Dismantling and removal procedures for the Kuan Yin site were completed in the first quarter of 2025. 2 Reflects TWD to USD exchange rate as of the time of this release.

