The Chemours Company Announces Future of Chemistry Scholarship for Wilmington-Area Students Pursuing STEM Fields of Study

Chemours awarded the inaugural Future of Chemistry Scholarship to Iyana Cain, a recent graduate of A. I. DuPont High School. In the fall, she will enter Delaware State University as part of the Class of 2022.

"At Chemours we believe that everyone should have access and the opportunity to engage in studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and math. We call this idea STEM for All. These scholarships reflect our commitment to building a more inclusive, diverse, talented, and effective future workforce, not only for our company, but for the local industry right here in Wilmington," stated Chemours President and CEO, Mark Vergnano.

Further demonstrating its commitment to the community and to STEM education, Chemours is building a $150M research and innovation center on the University of Delaware's STAR campus—The Discovery Hub. For Chemours, both The Discovery Hub and the Future of Chemistry Scholarship demonstrate a clear commitment to the future success of the city of Wilmington and the state of Delaware, and highlight the significant economic impacts made possible through the collaboration of businesses, government, and educational institutions.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 26 manufacturing sites serving approximately 4,000 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information please visit chemours.com, or follow us on Twitter @Chemours, or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

NEWS MEDIA

Alvenia Scarborough

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing

+1.302.773.4507

media@chemours.com

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chemours-company-announces-future-of-chemistry-scholarship-for-wilmington-area-students-pursuing-stem-fields-of-study-300670288.html

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

http://www.chemours.com

