The Chemours Company Names Jonathan Lock as Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Jonathan Lock joins Chemours as vice president of corporate development and investor relations. Jonathan was previously at SunCoke Energy, where he led corporate strategy and investor relations for SunCoke and its Master Limited Partnership, SunCoke Energy Partners. In this new role, Jonathan will help drive Chemours inorganic growth strategy and assume responsibility of investor communications. Jonathan will help shape Chemours' trajectory as we continue our growth journey as well as serving as the primary investor relations contact. Jonathan is taking on the corporate strategy work from Edwin Sparks, who was recently promoted to be the president of the Chemical Solutions segment and will undertake the investor relations position from Alisha Bellezza.

Alisha Bellezza, Chemours current treasurer and vice president of investor relations, has been named vice president of commercial operations and supply chain for the Titanium Technologies segment. In her new role, Alisha will refine the strategic direction and create the infrastructure to support the growth of the Titanium Technologies segment. We are looking forward to Alisha leveraging her experience with external stakeholders to help further enhance the Titanium Technologies segment.

Sameer Ralhan, vice president of finance, will assume the role of treasurer while retaining his current business finance responsibilities. In this expanded role, he will be responsible for a broad base of day-to-day finance responsibilities in support of both business units and corporate functions around the globe. Given his successful track record, we are confident that Sameer will continue to support the company's growth by overseeing a broad spectrum of its financial activities.

Chemours Chief Financial Officer Mark Newman said, "We would like to welcome Jonathan to the growing Chemours team and thank Alisha and Sameer for their foundational contributions since our company's formation."

