The Chemours Company Reports First Quarter 2018 Results, Doubling Earnings Year-over-Year

The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, chemical solutions and titanium technologies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2018.

Chemours President and CEO Mark Vergnano said, "Last year's momentum has continued into 2018. We are delivering improved business performance across the company driven by preference for our Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide, continued Opteon™ refrigerant adoption, and increased demand for our fluoropolymers products. Complementing this impressive organic growth, I am pleased to announce the completion of our first acquisition," Vergnano continued. "Our first targeted acquisition bolsters our refrigerant portfolio and broadens our channel access across our markets as we continue to expand our low GWP Opteon™ portfolio. At the same time, we continued to execute on our balanced capital allocation strategy, repurchasing a total of approximately $400 million of shares since inception, further demonstrating our confidence in our future growth."

First quarter net sales were $1.7 billion, a 20 percent increase from $1.4 billion in the prior-year quarter. Volume growth across all three segments drove a 6 percent increase in revenue. Higher global average prices in Titanium Technologies added another 10 percent to revenue, while currency was a 4 percent benefit. First quarter net income was $297 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, versus net income of $150 million, or $0.79 per diluted share in last year's first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2018 improved 64 percent to $468 million, versus $285 million in the first quarter of 2017. This improvement was primarily driven by higher global average price for Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide and broad-based volume growth across all segments, somewhat offset by higher distribution and raw material costs.

Fluoroproducts

Fluoroproducts segment sales in the first quarter were $732 million, a 12 percent increase in comparison to the prior-year quarter. Opteon™ refrigerant sales growth and continued demand for fluoropolymers drove volume increases versus last year's first quarter. Price impact was negligible versus last year's first quarter primarily due to mix, while favorable currency exposure resulted in a benefit versus the prior-year quarter. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $206 million, a 33 percent improvement versus the prior-year quarter. This was a result of increased sales growth and better plant utilization modestly offset by higher distribution expenses, water treatment costs and increased raw material costs.

Chemical Solutions

In the first quarter 2018, Chemical Solutions segment sales were $144 million, a 4 percent increase versus the prior-year quarter. Improved demand in comparison to last year's first quarter resulted in higher volume across the segment. Price impact was negligible in the quarter, primarily due to mix, while currency movements were favorable when compared to the previous year's first quarter. First quarter 2018 segment Adjusted EBITDA was $11 million, versus $12 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting sales growth partially offset by higher raw material expenses, costs related to the construction of the new mining solutions facility and lower licensing income in the quarter.

In March, construction on the new mining solutions facility in Mexico was suspended. A civil association in Mexico filed a complaint against several local and federal authorities involved in the permitting process of Chemours' new mining solutions facility. As a result, the construction of the facility has been temporarily suspended. Chemours is working with local and federal authorities along with community leaders to address the claims in order to resume construction.

Titanium Technologies

Titanium Technologies segment sales in the first quarter were $854 million, a 32 percent increase versus the prior-year quarter. Global average selling prices and demand for Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide products increased in comparison to last year's first quarter, along with favorable currency movement. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $294 million, an 85 percent year-over-year increase. Results were driven by higher Ti-Pure™ titanium dioxide sales, partially offset by increased variable costs, including distribution costs and expected raw material costs.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other represented a negative $43 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Expenses in the first quarter of 2018 increased $2 million versus the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily related to higher long-term compensation costs.

The company realized an effective tax rate of approximately 22 percent in the quarter. The company expects its effective tax rate for the full-year 2018 to be in the low-twenties on a percentage basis, reflecting the company's anticipated geographic mix of earnings and US tax reform impacts.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2018, gross consolidated debt was $4.2 billion. Debt, net of $1.4 billion cash, was $2.7 billion, resulting in a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.7 times on a trailing twelve-month basis.

On April 3, 2018, Chemours refinanced its current credit agreement, providing for a new seven-year senior secured term loan facility and a new five-year $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The term loan was issued with two tranches, a $900 million portion and a €350 million portion. In addition, the company modified certain terms and conditions of its credit agreement to allow for more operational flexibility.

Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $196 million, versus $41 million in the previous year quarter. Working capital for the quarter was a use of $192 million of cash, consistent with normal seasonal patterns.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter 2018 were $102 million, versus $69 million in last year's first quarter, reflecting the investments in the construction of the Opteon™ refrigerants and mining solutions facilities. The company expects its capital expenditures for the full-year 2018 to be within a range of $475 to $525 million. Free Cash Flow for the first quarter was $94 million, a $122 million improvement versus the previous-year quarter of negative $28 million.

Outlook

Vergnano remarked, "Given our strong first quarter results and visibility into the rest of 2018, we are reiterating our expectation that earnings will be at the high end of our previously announced range. We have modified the corresponding Adjusted EPS range to reflect our lower share count. We also expect to deliver over $700 million Free Cash Flow in 2018. Our anticipated 2018 performance is indicative of the high returns we believe Chemours can deliver over the next three-years."

The Chemours Company Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017

Net sales

$ 1,730



$ 1,437

Cost of goods sold



1,193





1,081

Gross profit



537





356

Selling, general, and administrative expense



143





150

Research and development expense



20





19

Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges, net



10





12

Total expenses



173





181

Equity in earnings of affiliates



12





7

Interest expense, net



(52)





(51)

Other income, net



57





42

Income before income taxes



381





173

Provision for income taxes



84





22

Net income



297





151

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



—





1

Net income attributable to Chemours

$ 297



$ 150



















Per share data















Basic earnings per share of common stock

$ 1.63



$ 0.82

Diluted earnings per share of common stock



1.58





0.79

Dividends per share of common stock



—





0.03



The Chemours Company Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)













March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,434



$ 1,556

Accounts and notes receivable, net



1,083





919

Inventories



992





935

Prepaid expenses and other



75





83

Total current assets



3,584





3,493

Property, plant, and equipment



8,719





8,511

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(5,614)





(5,503)

Property, plant, and equipment, net



3,105





3,008

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



165





166

Investments in affiliates



166





173

Other assets



464





453

Total assets

$ 7,484



$ 7,293

Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,121



$ 1,075

Current maturities of long-term debt



14





15

Other accrued liabilities



487





558

Total current liabilities



1,622





1,648

Long-term debt, net



4,141





4,097

Deferred income taxes



244





208

Other liabilities



475





475

Total liabilities



6,482





6,428

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Equity















Common stock (par value $0.01 per share; 810,000,000 shares authorized; 185,903,112 shares issued and 178,537,554 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018; 185,343,034 shares issued and 182,956,628 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017)



2





2

Treasury stock at cost (7,365,558 shares at March 31, 2018; 2,386,406 shares at December 31, 2017)



(361)





(116)

Additional paid-in capital



846





837

Retained earnings



876





579

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(366)





(442)

Total Chemours stockholders' equity



997





860

Non-controlling interests



5





5

Total equity



1,002





865

Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,484



$ 7,293



The Chemours Company Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 297



$ 151

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



70





71

Gain on sale of assets and businesses



(42)





(16)

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net



17





(7)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and issuance discount



3





3

Deferred tax provision



35





5

Other operating charges and credits, net



8





10

Decrease (increase) in operating assets:















Accounts and notes receivable, net



(150)





(103)

Inventories and other operating assets



(29)





(31)

(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable and other operating liabilities



(13)





(42)

Cash provided by operating activities



196





41

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(102)





(69)

Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses, net



39





9

Foreign exchange contract settlements, net



5





(3)

Cash used for investing activities



(58)





(63)

Cash flows from financing activities















Debt repayments



(4)





(4)

Purchases of treasury stock at cost



(240)





—

Proceeds from exercised stock options, net



5





20

Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock units



(1)





—

Payment of dividends



(31)





(5)

Cash (used for) provided by financing activities



(271)





11

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



11





7

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(122)





(4)

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,



1,556





902

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31,

$ 1,434



$ 898



















Supplemental cash flows information















Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Changes in property, plant, and equipment included in accounts payable

$ (1)



$ 14

Obligations incurred under build-to-suit lease arrangement



11





—

Purchases of treasury stock not settled by quarter-end



15





—

Tax payments accrued for withholdings on vested restricted stock units



4





—



The Chemours Company Segment Financial and Operating Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Segment Net Sales











Three Months









Three Months Ended









Ended



Sequential



March 31,



Increase /



December 31,



Increase /



2018



2017



(Decrease)



2017



(Decrease)

Fluoroproducts $

732



$

652



$

80



$

656



$

76

Chemical Solutions



144







139







5







134







10

Titanium Technologies



854







646







208







785







69

Total Net Sales $

1,730



$

1,437



$

293



$

1,575



$

155



Segment Adjusted EBITDA











Three Months













Three Months Ended













Ended



Sequential



March 31,



Increase /



December 31,



Increase /



2018



2017



(Decrease)



2017



(Decrease)

Fluoroproducts $

206



$

155



$

51



$

159



$

47

Chemical Solutions



11







12







(1)







20







(9)

Titanium Technologies



294







159







135







261







33

Corporate and Other



(43)







(41)







(2)







(46)







3

Total Adjusted EBITDA $

468



$

285



$

183



$

394



$

74



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27%



20%









25%









Quarterly Change in Net Sales from March 31, 2017















Percentage

Percentage Change Due To



March 31, 2018 Net Sales



Change vs. March 31, 2017

Local Price

Volume

Currency Effect

Portfolio / Other

Total Company $

1,730





20 %

10 %

6 %

4 %

— %









































Fluoroproducts $ 732





12 %

— %

8 %

4 %

— % Chemical Solutions

144





4 %

— %

3 %

1 %

— % Titanium Technologies



854





32 %

22 %

5 %

5 %

— %

Quarterly Change in Net Sales from December 31, 2017















Percentage

Percentage Change Due To



March 31, 2018 Net Sales



Change vs. December 31, 2017

Local Price

Volume

Currency Effect

Portfolio / Other

Total Company $

1,730





10 %

3 %

6 %

1 %

— %









































Fluoroproducts $ 732





11 %

— %

10 %

1 %

— % Chemical Solutions

144





8 %

3 %

4 %

1 %

— % Titanium Technologies



854





9 %

5 %

3 %

1 %

— %

The Chemours Company Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income Reconciliation





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is defined as income (loss) before income taxes, excluding the following items: interest expense, depreciation, and amortization; non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit costs, which represent the components of net periodic pension (income) costs excluding the service cost component; exchange (gains) losses included in other income (expense), net; restructuring, asset-related, and other charges, net; asset impairments; (gains) losses on sale of business or assets; and, other items not considered indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance and expected to occur infrequently. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Chemours, adjusted for items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, except interest expense, depreciation, amortization, and certain provision for (benefit from) income tax amounts.









Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,





2018



2017



2017

Net income attributable to Chemours

$ 297



$

150



$ 228

Non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit income





(7)







(8)







(10)

Exchange gains





—







(5)







—

Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges, net





10







12







26

Gain on sale of assets or businesses (1)





(42)







(16)







(8)

Legal and other charges (2)





4







7







—

Adjustments made to income taxes (3,5)





(5)







(10)







(3)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes relating to reconciling items (4,5)





9







1







(4)

Adjusted Net Income





266







131







229

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests





—







1







—

Interest expense, net





52







51







54

Depreciation and amortization





70







71







69

All remaining provision for income taxes (5)





80







31







42

Adjusted EBITDA

$

468



$

285



$

394



(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, gain on sale includes a $42 gain associated with the sale of the Company's Linden, New Jersey site. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, gain on sale includes a $12 gain associated with the sale of the Company's Edge Moor, Delaware site and a $4 gain associated with the sale of the Company's land in Repauno, New Jersey that was previously deferred and realized upon meeting certain milestones. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, gain on sale includes a $9 gain associated with the sale of the Company's land in Repauno, New Jersey that was previously deferred and realized upon meeting certain milestones, net of certain losses on other disposals. (2) Includes litigation settlements, water treatment accruals, and other charges. (3) Includes the removal of certain discrete income tax impacts within the Company's provision for income taxes. For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the adjustment is primarily attributable to windfall benefits on the Company's share-based payments of $5 and $10, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the adjustment is primarily attributable to a benefit for the net impact of U.S. tax reform, which amounted to $3. (4) The income tax impacts included in this caption are determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred and include both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non-GAAP financial measure. (5) The total provision for income taxes reconciles to the amount reported in the consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

The Chemours Company Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Adjusted Earnings per Share to GAAP Earnings per Share Reconciliation





Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding. Diluted Adjusted EPS accounts for the dilutive impact of stock-based compensation awards, which includes unvested restricted shares. Diluted Adjusted EPS considers the impact of potentially-dilutive securities, except in periods in which there is a loss because the inclusion of the potentially-dilutive securities would have an anti-dilutive effect.









Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,





2018



2017



2017

Numerator:

















Net income attributable to Chemours

$

297



$

150



$

228

Adjusted Net Income





266







131







229

Denominator:

















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic





182,069,982







183,408,309







185,445,024

Dilutive effect of the Company's employee compensation plans





6,263,215







5,741,621







6,553,935

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted





188,333,197







189,149,930







191,998,959





















Earnings per share - basic

$

1.63



$

0.82



$

1.23

Earnings per share - diluted





1.58







0.79







1.19

Adjusted earnings per share - basic





1.46







0.72







1.23

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted





1.41







0.70







1.19



2018 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA to 2018 Estimated GAAP Net Income Reconciliation (*)









(Estimated)





Year Ended December 31, 2018





Low



High

Net income attributable to Chemours

$ 985



$ 1,080

Other adjustments



(45)





(45)

Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges, net



35





25

Provision for income taxes relating to reconciling items (1)



5





5

Adjusted Net Income



980





1,065

Interest expense, net



220





220

Depreciation and amortization



280





280

All remaining provision for income taxes



295





285

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,775



$ 1,850



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (2)



179,000,000





179,000,000

Dilutive effects of Chemours' employee compensation plans (2)



6,000,000





6,000,000

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (2)



185,000,000





185,000,000



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 5.50



$ 6.03

Earnings per share - diluted



5.32





5.84

Adjusted earnings per share - basic



5.47





5.95

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted



5.30





5.76



(1) The income tax impacts included in this caption are determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred and include both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non-GAAP financial measure. (2) The Company's estimates for the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted reflect results for the year ended December 31, 2017, which are carried forward for the projection period and updated for the estimated impacts of the Company's 2018 share repurchase and other activity on a weighted-average basis. (*) The Company's estimates reflect its current visibility and expectations of market factors, such as, but not limited to: currency movements, titanium dioxide prices, and end-market demand. Actual results could differ materially from the current estimates due to market factors and unknown or uncertain other factors, such as non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit activity with respect to the Company's foreign pension plans, including settlements or curtailments, cost savings actions that may be taken in the future, the impact of currency movements on the Company's results, including exchange gains and losses, and the related tax effects, or the impact of new accounting pronouncements.

The Chemours Company Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Free Cash Flow to GAAP Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation





Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow provided by (used for) operating activities, less purchases of property, plant, and equipment as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows.













Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,





2018



2017



2017

Cash flow provided by operating activities

$

196



$

41



$

303

Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment





(102)







(69)







(165)

Free Cash Flow

$

94



$

(28)



$

138



2018 Estimated Free Cash Flow to GAAP Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation (*)





(Estimated)



Year Ended December 31,



2018 Cash flow provided by operating activities

> $1,225 Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(525) - (475) Free Cash Flow

> $700

(*) The Company's estimates reflect its current visibility and expectations of market factors, such as, but not limited to: currency movements, titanium dioxide prices, and end-market demand. Actual results could differ materially from the current estimates due to market factors and unknown or uncertain other factors, such as non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit activity with respect to the Company's foreign pension plans, including settlements or curtailments, cost savings actions that may be taken in the future, the impact of currency movements on the Company's results, including exchange gains and losses, and the related tax effects, or the impact of new accounting pronouncements.

Return on Invested Capital Reconciliation

Return on Invested Capital is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBIT), divided by the average of invested capital, which amounts to net debt, or debt less cash and cash equivalents, plus equity.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 1,605



$ 979

Less: Depreciation and amortization (1)



(272)





(289)

Adjusted EBIT



1,333





690



















Total debt



4,155





3,552

Total equity



1,002





358

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(1,434)





(898)

Invested capital, net

$ 3,723



$ 3,012



















Average invested capital (2)

$ 3,327



$ 3,257



















Return on Invested Capital



40.1 %



21.2 %

(1) Based on amounts for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Chemours are provided on a quarterly basis. See the preceding table for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Chemours for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. (2) Average invested capital is based on a five-quarter trailing average of invested capital, net.

