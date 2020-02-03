The Chemours Company Successfully Installs Opteon™ Refrigerant at Pepsi Center, Home of the Colorado Avalanche

Opteon™ refrigerants provide an optimal balance of performance, safety, and cost efficiency compared to other alternatives, while providing sustainable solutions for ice rinks. Opteon™ XP10 (R-513A) refrigerant is a non-ozone depleting potential, low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant for new equipment and retrofit of existing systems. As demonstrated by the successful chiller conversion at Pepsi Center, Opteon™ XP10 offers an excellent cooling capacity and energy efficiency match for R-134a that is easy serviced and environmentally sustainable.

"KSE and Pepsi Center are committed to creating a superb gameday experience for players and fans, alike," said, Doug Ackerman, Senior Vice President, Venues at Kroenke Sports Enterprises. "From puck movement to the traction of skate blades, ice quality can have a significant impact on the quality of play, and I am pleased that the recent transition of Pepsi Center to an Opteon™ based refrigerant system has met that challenge and demonstrated top quality ice production."

"We share our customers' commitment to sustainability by providing environmentally responsible products without compromising safety, performance or efficiency," said David Gauvin, Strategic Manager, Ice Rinks North America, Trane. "Pepsi Center has set a leading example for the sports community with its forward-thinking innovative approach in their operations."

As part of the Montreal Protocol, production of broadly-used HCFC refrigerants has been phased out. HFCs are expected to be phased down over the next several years due to proposed state and federal regulation of high GWP refrigerants. As many of the rinks in North America, particularly in the USA, currently use these refrigerants, the NHL and Chemours are committed to working with ice rinks owners and operators across North America to help them navigate the refrigerant landscape and identify cost-effective, safe, environmentally-preferable alternatives that make sense for them.

For more information, please visit https://pages.chemours.com/optforbetter-nhl.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

NEWS MEDIA

David Rosen

Global Leader, Media Relations and Strategic Communications

+1.302.773.2711

media@chemours.com

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2020 All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

www.chemours.com

