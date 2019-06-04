The Chengdu Global VC Partnering Day is Arriving

CHENGDU, China, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From 10th to 12th, June, 2019 Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (Chengdu, China), hosted by Chengdu Municipal People's Government, will open in Chengdu. As an important part of the Fair, "Chengdu Global VC Partnering Day" will be held in the new International Convention and Exhibition Center of Chengdu Century City on 12th June, the theme of which is "Converge & Exchange".

Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair has already been organized three times, with 2019 representing the fourth year. The Fair held in 2018 was especially outstanding. Centered in "Develop new economy and foster new energy", the 2018 Fair had received the attention from across the country and attracted more than 10,000 attendees from China and abroad, including start-up cities, domestic and foreign business leaders, renowned institutional investors and top incubators. The 2018 Fair extend its great influence and appeal abroad, promoted the converge, integration and partnering of global innovation and entrepreneurship resources in Chengdu, advanced the flows of the factors and the transactions of the results of global innovation and entrepreneurship, and demonstrated the ecological environment for innovation and entrepreneurship in Chengdu. Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair, held once a year, has become the platform to exhibit the economic development, integrate the innovative intelligence and experience the glamour of Chengdu.

The Fair is a new type of venture capital activity finding its strong backing from the government, a global initiative, and it will build a platform for the converge, integration and partnering of global capital as well as innovation and entrepreneurship resources. Meanwhile, the Fair will promote the potential scientific technologies, hi-tech talents, innovative projects, capitals and other factors to gather in Chengdu. It will also attract talents, scientific and technological projects and venture capital resources to station in Chengdu while demonstrating Chengdu's ecological environment for innovation and entrepreneurship and help Chengdu to make a center city of innovation and entrepreneurship with international influence.

Zero-Threshold, Zero-Distance, and Face-to-Face with Top Notch VC

This activity offers free admission to entrepreneurs as well as innovation and start-up enterprises all around the world, giving them the opportunity to have a zero-threshold and zero-distance contact with top notch international VC. In the one-day "Chengdu Global VC Partnering Day", more than 60 investment and financing enterprises will attend. What's more, there are also 100 VC elites and entrepreneurs who will gather, exchanging their projects, reaching investment aspirations and gaining investment opportunities.

Ultra-Fast Assistance to with Financing: The World Premiere of Venture Capital Projects

What is noteworthy is that the partnering day not only converges the representatives and enterprises of excellent venture capital in the world, but also takes the integration of global venture capital resources as main line and builds the investment and financing mechanisms, the innovators and entrepreneurs in Chengdu with the VC magnates for the communication of venture capital. In "Chengdu Global VC Partnering Day", the participating enterprises and international venture capital institutions will demonstrate the global venture capital resources and innovation and entrepreneurship industry chain in various dimensions and levels through deep face-to-face dialogues, the exhibition of contract results, innovative incubation, project road show and other forms.

In "2019 Chengdu Global VC Partnering Day (Chengdu, China)", apart from the global VC magnates and top international venture capital institutions that will assemble in Chengdu and give keynote speeches, the partnering day also extends its warmest welcome to outstanding innovative groups and institutions and hopes that they will participate actively, show their investment and financing projects, recount their need of investment and financing and have an accessible and intimate contact with global VC magnates and international renowned venture capital institutions on site. What surprises will Chengdu Global VC Partnering Day bring to the entrepreneurs from all over the world on June 12th? Will another unicorn appear?

The application is now open, click the link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chengdu-global-vc-partnering-day-tickets-62393059320

Visitors will gain the opportunity to participate in the carnival ceremony of Chengdu Global VC Partnering Day.

SOURCE The Executive Committee Office of the Chengdu Global VC Partnering Day