The Cherished Holiday Tradition ICE! Opens at Resorts Nationwide to Kick-Off the Holiday Season

Overnight and local day guests at all Gaylord Hotels and the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country can experience the frozen attraction along with an extensive lineup of Christmas activities

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved Christmas attraction, ICE!, started opening at resorts across the country for the 2024 holiday season. The larger-than-life frozen showplace is featured at all five Gaylord Hotels and, for the first time, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Kept at a frosty 9-degrees Fahrenheit, visitors will explore more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved scenes from adored Christmas classics including Frosty the Snowman™ (Gaylord Opryland), "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (Gaylord National), New Line Cinema's Elf™ (Gaylord Palms), Warner Bros.' The Polar Express™ (Gaylord Rockies), Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ (Gaylord Texan), and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country). Tickets to all ICE! locations are available for purchase at ICE.marriott.com .

ICE! Opens at Resorts Nationwide to Kick-Off the Holiday Season

The six exclusive ICE! themes are brought to life in a vibrant, walk-through winter wonderland including more than 10 immersive scenes, thrilling two-story ice slides, awe-inspiring passageways, and photo-worthy moments the entire family can enjoy. The intricate, icy detail shown throughout the 20,000-square-foot spectacle is masterfully carved by a team of expert artisans from Harbin, China, home of the world-famous Harbin Ice Festival. The carving process takes place over approximately 40 days as the artisans follow a meticulous 300-page design book.

This year, guests will be able to experience six beloved classics at these ICE! destinations nationwide:

ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn. , Nov. 8, 2024 – Jan. 4, 2025 : Experience the magic of the snowman who came to life in this frozen, holiday wonderland.

: Experience the magic of the snowman who came to life in this frozen, holiday wonderland. ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Gaylord National on the Potomac in National Harbor, Md., Nov. 15, 2024 – Dec. 28, 2024 : Guests will follow along with the lovable Charlie Brown as he rediscovers the meaning of Christmas.

Guests will follow along with the lovable as he rediscovers the meaning of Christmas. ICE! featuring New Line Cinema's Elf ™ at Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Fla. , Nov. 15, 2024 – Jan. 4, 2025 : For the first time, experience New Line Cinema's hilarious story which tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.

: For the first time, experience New Line Cinema's hilarious story which tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to to find his true identity. ICE! featuring Warner Bros.' The Polar Express ™ at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colo ., Nov. 22, 2024 – Jan. 1, 2025 : Based on the beloved Warner Bros. film, celebrating its 20 th anniversary of believing this year, families are invited to take an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, embarking on a journey of self-discovery that shows the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

., : Based on the beloved Warner Bros. film, celebrating its 20 anniversary of believing this year, families are invited to take an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, embarking on a journey of self-discovery that shows the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ at Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas , Nov. 15, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025 : Visitors will enjoy their favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer , the story of a young reindeer who used his luminous red nose to save Christmas.

Visitors will enjoy their favorite scenes from , the story of a young reindeer who used his luminous red nose to save Christmas. ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas , Nov. 23, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025 : Showcasing the 1957 Dr. Seuss classic, families will experience the memorable evolution of the Grinch as he fails to destroy the Whos' holiday spirit.

ICE! anchors each resort's over-the-top lineup of holiday activities and showcases. Classic holiday traditions featured at each ICE! resort include photos with Santa and gingerbread decorating. While experiencing each hotel's stunning holiday décor and sampling holiday-themed food and beverage, guests can experience a unique lineup of festive experiences ranging from Broadway-style Cirque shows to indoor snowball games.

Standout Christmas offerings featured at select ICE! resorts include:

Original Broadway-style Cirque shows that last up to 50 minutes and feature original music, dazzling acrobatics, feats of flexibility, and high-flying stunts to tell heart-warming Christmas stories. Cirque: Frost , featured at Gaylord Rockies, tells the story of young Jack Frost discovering his destiny as the legendary winter spirit. Cirque: The Spirit of Christmas , featured at Gaylord Palms and Gaylord Texan, shows a child dismayed and distressed by the hustle and bustle of the holidays as she tries to recapture her lost love of the season.

, featured at Gaylord Rockies, tells the story of young discovering his destiny as the legendary winter spirit. , featured at Gaylord Palms and Gaylord Texan, shows a child dismayed and distressed by the hustle and bustle of the holidays as she tries to recapture her lost love of the season. Gaylord Opryland's " A Country Christmas Dinner Show " will begin November 23 and run through Christmas Day. It will feature two different shows including Terri Clark's "It's Christmas…Cheers!" ( Nov. 23-24 , and 27-30; & Dec. 1 , 4-6, and 17-22) and The Frontmen's "Holidays & Hits" ( Nov. 25-26 & Dec. 2-3 , 15-16, and 23-25). The unforgettable experience highlights classic and original holiday music plus favorite country hits, paired with a festive meal crafted by the resort's award-winning chefs.

" will begin and run through Christmas Day. It will feature two different shows including ( , and 27-30; & , 4-6, and 17-22) and ( & , 15-16, and 23-25). The unforgettable experience highlights classic and original holiday music plus favorite country hits, paired with a festive meal crafted by the resort's award-winning chefs. The skies above Gaylord Palms' and Gaylord National's atrium come alive in the " Here We Glow A-Caroling Light Show " through thousands of glowing lights accompanied by a soundtrack of memorable Christmas carols.

and Gaylord National's atrium come alive in the " " through thousands of glowing lights accompanied by a soundtrack of memorable Christmas carols. A snowy play space called Snow Factory , where visitors can take a breathtaking plummet through a thrilling ice tube adventure at Snow Flow Mountain and boost the power of the snow machines by crafting and hurling snowballs at Snowball Build & Blast . Experience the frosty indoor activities at Gaylord Opryland, Gaylord National, Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan, and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.

, where visitors can take a breathtaking plummet through a thrilling ice tube adventure at and boost the power of the snow machines by crafting and hurling snowballs at . Experience the frosty indoor activities at Gaylord Opryland, Gaylord National, Gaylord Palms, Gaylord Texan, and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country. Guests can enjoy a yuletide glide on the Ice Skating rink available at the Gaylord Texan and Gaylord Opryland.

Guests who stay overnight will be able to access resort-only benefits including the Extra Cool Hour and Chill Pass, which allow overnight visitors early admission into ICE! as well as front-of-the-line access to the attraction. Benefits may vary among resorts.

To explore the wintertime festivities and book exclusive packages at each destination visit ICE.marriott.com .

