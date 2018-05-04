The CHERR.IO Team is Striving to Make a Difference

MARIBOR, Slovenia, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After winning the FutureHack hackathon, successfully pitching to different angel investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs from Ljubljana to Hong Kong and meeting with Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of ConsenSys, in the next few weeks the team's main focus is to successfully complete their first charity campaign - helping two little boys with cerebral paralysis to walk one day. The CHERR.IO team wanted to meet the lovable 9-year-old twins in person, so they made that occurrence happen; it was unforgettable.

"We were truly taken at heart when we saw how hard the boys were trying to walk. Ever since they came to this world, they've experienced a lot. Nevertheless, Anže and Enej did not lose their strong will, which is worth every admiration. This certainly goes hand in hand with the fact that their parents never stop believing in them. Their story is an important reminder for us to 'never take things for granted.'"

The CHERR.IO team was deeply touched after seeing the twins' remarkable efforts. They require more physiotherapies, which are necessary for them to make progress but unfortunately can't afford them.

"Even the smallest donation on the CHERR.IO platform will make a difference. We will reward the ones that are most active and that will inspire others to contribute too. Our charity platform is actually the first, that utilizes a gamified rewarding mechanism to achieve the biggest possible community effect," stressed CHERR.IO, determined to carry out the message that giving is not just about making a donation, but it's actually about making a difference.

At the same time they want to take the opportunity to thank every member of the community for believing in their project.

If you want to jump on board to support the active campaigns on the CHERR.IO platform or even contribute in the CHERR.IO Public Presale, which begins on May 15th - feel free to do so.

