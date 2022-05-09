The Chertoff Group Adds Security Executive Michael Novak to its Team of Senior Advisors

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chertoff Group, a global security advisory firm that enables clients to navigate changes in security risk, technology and policy, today announced the appointment of Michael Novak as a Senior Advisor.

Novak most recently served as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) at News Corp and FOX Corporation. In this role he was responsible for physical security, executive protection, event security, investigations, security operations centers, crisis management and business continuity. At The Chertoff Group he will provide counsel regarding organizational and corporate security risk management, homeland security and crisis management.

"We are honored to welcome Mike to our team of Senior Advisors," said Michael Chertoff, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Chertoff Group. "This network provides critical analysis and best practices on the ever-changing landscape of risk management. Mike's deep background in federal law enforcement as well as corporate security will add enormous value to our clients."

Novak began his career, which spans more than four decades, as a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service (USSS). He rose to the position of Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division where he oversaw the security of the White House Complex as well as the security for the First Family. Following his retirement from the USSS he assumed senior roles with the U.S. Federal Air Marshals and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). He went on to become the Director of Corporate Security for the Comcast Corporation before joining News Corp and FOX.

"I am excited to join such an accomplished group of professionals," said Novak. "I hope that my security experience in the senior levels of government as well as the private sector will be a great benefit to the organization."

An internationally recognized leader in security and risk management advisory services, The Chertoff Group applies unmatched industry insights around security technology, global threats, strategy and public policy to enable a more secure world. To learn more about The Chertoff Group, visit https://www.chertoffgroup.com/

About The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group is a global risk advisory services firm that helps clients understand, manage and communicate on security risk. Through the firm's Strategic Advisory Services Practice Area, The Chertoff Group helps clients build threat-informed defense operating models, prepare for, and manage cyber crises.

