The Chertoff Group Welcomes Cyber Experts to Senior Advisor Team

"It is a pleasure to welcome these proven cybersecurity and safety professionals to our team of advisors. The depth and breadth of their collective expertise in the private sector and government will help our cybersecurity clients solve hard problems," said Executive Chairman Michael Chertoff.

Michael Johnson joins most recently from Meta, where he served as CISO for Meta Financial Technologies (FinTech). Michael led FinTech product security, security engineering, AI security strategy, AI product security risk assessments, security risk quantification, insider threat program oversight, threat intelligence, IT and enterprise risk management, and cloud safeguarding. Prior to Meta, Michael served as Capital One's (COF) Senior Vice President and CISO, CIO for the U.S. Department of Energy and Assistant Director for Intelligence Programs and National Security Systems in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

Sammy Migues is a recognized cybersecurity technical leader who contributes to cybersecurity solutions spanning software security, governance and risk management models, compliance, metrics and dashboards, threat modeling, DevSecOps, software supply chain security and digital transformation. Among his more recent contributions to the security community, Sammy is a creator of the Building Security In Maturity Model (BSIMM), a set of controls and an assessment methodology for software security program scorecards.

John Steven is a pioneering voice in software and cloud security, with experience shaping the way organizations build and secure technology. His focus is threat modeling, architectural risk analysis, software-defined security governance and automation strategies that drive efficiency and resilience. Previously, as co-CTO of Cigital, John transformed the company into the largest and most influential application security firm in the industry.

The Chertoff Group's comprehensive cybersecurity advisory services focus on building resilience through a threat-informed, tested and business-aligned approach. Core offerings include cybersecurity risk and maturity assessments, program implementation, product security, preparedness planning and exercise support. The Chertoff Group also has significant experience helping clients build out trust and safety capabilities to safeguard online platforms.

About The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group is a global leader in security. Our team of recognized experts helps organizations to manage cyber, physical, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Through our business development practice, we enable our clients to gain competitive advantage and accelerate growth. Our private equity business focuses on investments in companies in the defense technology, government services and cybersecurity sectors. Together we enable a more secure world. Learn more at Chertoffgroup.com and follow The Chertoff Group on LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Chertoff Group