The Chianti Classico Consorzio Returns to New York City on April 27 with a Tasting Event at Ai Fiori

The event will feature a Grand Tasting and a series of engaging masterclasses for trade and media with the participation of 30+ Chianti Classico producers

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chianti Classico Consortium is thrilled to announce its return to New York City with a landmark tasting event celebrating the diversity, heritage, and excellence of Chianti Classico wines. Taking place on Monday, April 27, at Ai Fiori , in Midtown Manhattan, the event will feature a walk-around tasting with more than 30 Chianti Classico wineries from Italy, alongside a series of guided masterclasses.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste the latest releases of Chianti Classico, including Annata, Riserva, and Gran Selezione, as well as select portfolio highlights from leading estates. The tasting will also include Vin Santo wines and Chianti Classico DOP Olive Oil, paired with Tuscan-inspired bites.

The participating wineries represent the full breadth of Chianti Classico's recently introduced UGAs (Additional Geographic Units), offering a comprehensive look at the region's varied soils, microclimates, and winemaking approaches that define this historic appellation.

"New York remains one of the most important and influential markets for Chianti Classico," said Giovanni Manetti, President of the Chianti Classico Consorzio. "It is a city where trade, media, and consumers play a key role in shaping the conversation around Italian wine. Bringing our producers here allows us to engage directly with that audience and communicate the depth, quality, and ongoing evolution of the denomination. Supporting our members through education, promotion, and a clear denomination-wide strategy is at the heart of the consorzio's work, and this event reflects that commitment."

Event Details:

Walk-Around Tasting featuring 30+ Chianti Classico producers

Dedicated educational masterclasses for media and trade professionals offering in-depth perspectives, strategic insights, and practical tools relevant to the US market.





Venue: Ai Fiori, 400 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018

400 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018 Date & Time: Monday, April 27, 2026 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Founded in 1924, the Chianti Classico Consorzio is one of Italy's oldest and most influential wine institutions, established to protect, promote, and enhance the identity of Chianti Classico wines. Today, it represents nearly 500 producers committed to upholding rigorous production standards, safeguarding the land, and preserving the cultural heritage symbolized by its iconic Black Rooster (Gallo Nero) logo.

About the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico:

The Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico exists to protect, oversee, and valorize the Chianti Classico denomination. Since the Consortium's founding in 1924, the organization has changed its name and the design of its logo, the Black Rooster, which since 2005 has been the trademark of the whole denomination. As one of the premier institutional organizations in the European Union in the grape-growing and winemaking sector, the Consortium represents 96 percent of the DOCG production. The entire production chain is supervised by a public tracking system, which enables consumers all over the world to check the bottle they've purchased via the Consortium's website. The Consortium also conducts research and development in the agronomic and enological fields, in collaboration with prestigious educational and research institutes. For more information, please visit www.chianti classico.com .

