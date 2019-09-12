The Chicago Cannabis Expo Can Help You Implement Efficient Supply Chain Management for a Cannabis Business

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join The Cannabis Industrial Marketplace at the Douglas E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Il on September 19th and 20th. The http://chicannabisexpo.com is the Midwest's largest professional business cannabis expo.

One of the toughest obstacles of any business is efficient vendor and supply management. Such an endeavor is further complicated when the market is new and heavily regulated like cannabis. Join us at the Chicago Cannabis Expo to help break down the intricacies of getting your idea from a scribble on a notepad, to a developed product delivered to market. The robustness of a company's supply chain can often be the deciding factor separating success from failure. Join the experts at the Chicago Cannabis Business Expo and learn how to setup your business for success. --- TICKET LINK

Industry experts will detail how organized supply chain management is a key to separating yourself in this market. From a cultivator wanting to expand the reach of their product, to an engineer who has an idea for a new manufacturing process; and everything required to bring that idea to reality, revolves around efficient supply chain management.

Heading up the supply chain management track is David Stephen , Chief Revenue Officer for Rootstock Software , moderating a Super Panel ; Sept 19th at 10:30a.m. With over 25 years of manufacturing and technology experience, Mr. Stephens has a proven record of taking the customer experience to new levels of productivity and profitability.

Joining Mr. Stephen will be Scott Daly , VP of Client Solutions for MJ Freeway . At MJ Freeway, Mr. Daly specializes in managing teams that meet the unique market demands of cannabis technology sales and compliance.

This is just one opportunity out of over 50 for attendees to gain the knowledge to efficiently design and implement supply chain management protocols for cannabis businesses. Tickets are limited for the Seminars and are available online . Do not miss out on this rare opportunity to learn from the industry experts.

From growing media, to seeds, to packaging, to processing, to legal services, "The Business of Cannabis" happens through the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace. See all of our upcoming expos at UsCannabisExpos.com

Contact: Jen Wynn – 222184@email4pr.com - 636-346-1266 - Cannabis Industrial Marketplace - 2113 W Vienna Road Clio, MI 48420

SOURCE Cannabis Industrial Marketplace, LLC