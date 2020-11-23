The Chicago Interactive Marketing Association Launches Mentorship Program Sponsored by Gamut To Assist The Class of 2020

The 3-month Mentorship Program is designed to promote the growth and development of young professionals through a one-on-one, nurturing, mutually stimulating and confidential environment. The program was originally planned for 15 mentees but was expanded to accommodate 45 students from DePaul University, Loyola University Chicago, Northwestern University and Lake Forest College.

"Participation interest has been so great that we expanded the program to include a total of 90 mentors and mentees with virtual meetings for safe interactions," stated Karla Wagner-Blanck, Senior Account Director at Gamut and CIMA Mentorship Program Director.

To aid in the recruitment process for both mentors and mentees CIMA has partnered with Amanda Kelly from Talentfoot , a prestigious executive search firm. Talentfoot will be providing invaluable advice related to job searching, interview tips and more throughout the program, in addition to planning a virtual career event in January 2021 for CIMA members and program participants.

Each CIMA participant has been paired with a mentor from a leading marketing, media, or advertising company including: PHD, Initiative Media, Weber Shandwick, Dentsu Aegis Network, Cramer-Krasselt, Universal McCann, Starcom, MBuy, Mediacom, Kelly Scott & Madison, Esrock Partners, Zenith Media, Match Marketing Group, Executive Creative, FourKites, Victor Kilo, ComScore, IRI, Facebook, Accenture, LKP Impact Consulting, Discover Financial Services, Understory, Hostess Brands, Aldi, ReadRite, Joshin, Kingspan Light +Air, Flexera, AdTheorent, GumGum, Jellysmack, Yelp, B8 Media, Activision Blizzard Media, KraftHeinz and Gamut.

When asked how to get the most out of the CIMA Mentorship Program, Jackie Kuehl, Executive Director of the Digital Marketing Concentration at DePaul University, said, "The key is to use your network. Reach out to connections, but be very specific about what you are looking for whether it's informational, assistance, or advice."

The stress of the current school year hangs heavy for students, but the CIMA Mentorship Program is an opportunity for mentees to grow their network, learn of job or internship opportunities and develop important professional skills as they soon enter their marketing and communications careers. Five months ago, the class of 2020 entered the workforce with virtual commencements and an economic crisis, but this generation is out to prove their resilience.

