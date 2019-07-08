The Chicago Quantum Exchange Partners with Leading Companies to Advance Research and Education

CHICAGO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Quantum Exchange, a growing intellectual hub for the research and development of quantum technology, has expanded its community to include new industry partners working at the forefront of quantum technology and research. These corporate partners are Boeing, Applied Materials, Inc., ColdQuanta, Inc., HRL Laboratories LLC and Quantum Opus LLC.

Together, the CQE and its new industry partners will focus on developing a new understanding of the rules of quantum mechanics, leading to breakthroughs in quantum devices, materials and computing.