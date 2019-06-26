The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Extends President's Contract

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend Dr. Michele Nealon's contract as president of the University through 2024. Under the leadership of Dr. Nealon, The Chicago School has enjoyed unprecedented success in enrollment growth, improved student outcomes, reached new levels of accreditation excellence, increased new program offerings at multiple degree levels, expanded to seven campuses across four geographic locations, and significantly increased its global presence as a result of online program offerings.

"Dr. Nealon's tireless determination to ensure student success and academic excellence remains the central focus of her leadership," said TCSPP's Board Chair Terrence Layng, Ph.D. "Not only has she led The Chicago School to unprecedented levels of success, she has raised public awareness of the importance of issues related to mental health well-being, reducing mental health stigma and discrimination, and the need for education and practice in integrative healthcare. Dr. Nealon ensures The Chicago School moves successfully forward in the changing landscape of higher education, while holding steadfast to our values of education, innovation, service, and community."

"It's a true privilege to be part of The Chicago School, a university that began with a single campus and a single degree program, and now 40 years later proudly confers more than 12% of the nation's doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, offers more than 25 programs, and annually donates more than 1 million hours nationally in community service," said Dr. Nealon. "I'm honored to be part of a team responsible for our continued students' success and institutional impact, a positive trajectory that could not have been possible without our remarkable faculty, staff, students, and support of TCS Education System. With our continued pursuit of excellence in psychology and behavioral health sciences, The Chicago School will continue to rise above the norm and thrive in the advancement of our core values."

Named president in 2010, Dr. Nealon provides strategic leadership to the University's seven locations in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine, and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; Dallas; and New Orleans, and to a robust online campus. Under her leadership, The Chicago School has additionally developed global partnerships in Dubai, South Africa, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr. Nealon spearheaded the development of a forward-thinking 2015/2020 Strategic Plan "Toward a Healthier World" to create a new roadmap for the future of the now 40-year-old institution. Among other things, the plan enables the University to prepare students for a health care industry that increasingly includes the integration of mental and physical health, and places the institution at the forefront of advancing a curriculum that is interprofessional and transdisciplinary in nature. As the University approaches the conclusion of the Strategic Plan, examples of its success can be seen in the launching of several degree programs, including in clinical psychopharmacology, public health, and nursing.

Dr. Nealon began her career in clinical psychology in Dublin, Ireland, before moving to the U.S. in 1994, where she worked with adolescents in group homes and foster care for more than six years. After earning her doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology at The Chicago School, she served as a faculty member and chair of the Clinical Psy.D. Program before moving to California. In 2006, she received the institution's Distinguished Teaching Award in the area of public service teaching. Dr. Nealon is an accomplished writer and speaker on a wide range of psychology-related topics. She has written a number of blogs for the Huffington Post news site, and often shares her expertise on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves approximately 5,000 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

