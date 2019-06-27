The Chicago School's Chicago Campus To Graduate More Than 400 Students

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Campus of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology will celebrate graduation on July 1 at The Auditorium Theatre. More than 400 graduates from the Chicago and online campuses will receive degrees. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology is a non-profit university devoted exclusively to psychology and related behavioral health sciences.

Honorary degree recipient Deepa Iyer is a South Asian American author, lawyer, community leader, and immigrant. She started the first national non-profit civil rights organization that works with South Asians called South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), and is the bestselling author of "We Too Sing America: South Asian, Arab, Muslim and Sikh Immigrants Shape Our Multiracial Future."

Jenifer White, Ph.D., is the 2019 distinguished alum. An international psychologist, and arts-based researcher, she is the founder of Project 1948, a nongovernmental organization that combines photography and the human voice as a platform for social impact in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The organization holds a Special Consultative Status with the United Nations, and works in alignment with the UN's Global Goals for promotion of peace.

Student speaker Shantara Belnavis, M.A. (2019) is a recipient of the 2018 Outstanding Student of the Year Award, and is committed to service to the community. She has volunteered with Hip Hop Heals, a youth violence prevention program, tutors at-risk youth and volunteered with a domestic violence homeless shelter. She will be presenting with colleagues at the upcoming American Psychological Association convention.

"This is one of the best parts of the job," said TCSPP Chicago Dean Margie Martyn, Ph.D. "To see all the years of hard work and sacrifice come to fruition in such a joyous celebration is inspiring. We are thrilled to have played a part in the success of so many who will use what they've learned to make a positive impact locally and globally."

