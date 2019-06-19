The Chicago School's SoCal Campus Launches University's Commencement Season

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Campus (SoCal) -- comprised of campuses in Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego -- of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology will celebrate graduation on June 21 at Long Beach Terrace Theatre. More than 250 graduates from the SoCal and online campuses will receive degrees. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology is a non-profit university devoted exclusively to psychology and related behavioral health sciences.

Honorary degree recipient Joani Wafer, co-founder of Kids Korps, will deliver the commencement address. At Kid Korps, a nonprofit youth volunteer organization that engages adolescents and college students in community service, Ms. Wafer built community service partnerships with more than 350 organizations in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors in North Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, and California.

The distinguished alum speaker this year is Kenneth Scale, Psy.D. Founder of practice Pasadena Healing, Dr. Scale focuses on helping those struggling with addiction and other severe mental illnesses. The 2015 graduate has extensive experience in integrative care and is the president-elect of the Los Angeles County Psychological Association.

Student speaker Rossana Sida, Psy.D. 2019 is a practicing sex and relationship therapist in West Los Angeles. Passionate about mental health, she began her journey in the mental health field as a sexual assault crisis volunteer and received her master's degree in marriage and family therapy while training to become a certified sex and relationship therapist.

"This is a thrilling time for us all," said TCSPP SoCal Dean Justin Cassity, Ed.D. "It's that time of year in which the students see the years of hard work and sacrifice come to fruition, and we can take pride in knowing that we played a part in preparing more professionals who will fill the gaps in mental and behavioral health services, and in doing so, positively impact the community."

