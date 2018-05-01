The Chicago Sun-Times Launches Major Anti-Gun Violence Initiative

The first "bullet" in the "31 bullets" campaign is aimed at the discussion around guns in classrooms. The Chicago Sun-Times created a short film that followed seven local Chicago educators – including a pre-school teacher and a military combat veteran – to a firearms training class. Guided by a former police officer, the teachers learn how to safely hold and shoot a gun.

Gun violence is a complex topic with many victims and stories. The namesake of the "31 bullets" campaign is based on the sobering fact that an estimated 10 billion bullets are sold in the United States every year – that's 31 for every man, woman and child.

The remaining 30 "bullets" in the campaign will be developed with input from the public and revealed throughout the month of May on https://31bullets.suntimes.com/. The campaign acknowledges that there is not one, simple answer, but hopes that with more education, the public can take practical steps to help lawmakers reform state and national gun legislation.

For more information on the 31 bullets initiative, watch this video and visit the website: https://31bullets.suntimes.com/

