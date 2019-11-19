The Chicago Tribune Names Clarity Insights A Winner Of The Chicago Top Workplaces 2019 Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Insights has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Chicago Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

As a data and analytics consultancy, Clarity Insights helps customers ensure their organization will be here 10, 20, 50 years from now by partnering with them to break down the barriers preventing insight-driven decision-making and transforming their data and analytics into a conduit for growth and innovation. This enables them to not just make smart decisions, but to be continuously intelligent.

Similar to how Clarity Insights enables continuous intelligence for customers, the organization also embodies this approach by ensuring employees feel professionally fulfilled and by offering them resources to pursue areas of development that will set them up for a stronger career trajectory. Employees who are continuously learning and growing have a stronger path to thrive professionally in the future. Clarity has been recognized nationally for their transparent, progressive culture, and for encouraging employees to contribute to the future direction and success of the organization.

"Our recognition by the Chicago Tribune as one of their Top Workplaces 2019 is a testament to the culture that our employees help build every day," said Lakshmi Parmeswaran, Chief Talent Officer at Clarity Insights. "We empower our employees to participate in and help drive internal initiatives, as well as external programs to serve their communities. That deeper level of engagement is something truly unique and connects all of us to our mission as an organization. We're not only in the insights business, but we're also in the people business - and that's something a lot of consultancies can't say."

Clarity Insights is a partner to the nation's leading data-driven organizations. With a team unrivaled in both technical expertise and business acumen in data strategy, data science, visualization and data architecture, we partner with Fortune 1000 organizations to build an intelligent enterprise guided by analytics and insights, not intuition. Serving as trusted advisors, Clarity Insights helps organizations leverage their data as a corporate asset, extract insights to improve business outcomes and to thrive in a competitive market by enabling real continuous intelligence.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

