The Chicago Tribune Names Redwood Logistics a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2019 Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a next generation, strategically integrated logistics provider, announced today it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Chicago Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture; including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

Redwood is committed to providing an inspiring company culture that encourages comradery, teamwork and self-expression. As the company continues to expand, Redwood's focus remains on supporting a collaborative and creative environment. Redwood also offers employees opportunities to grow personally and professionally through company-wide events. Redwood has voluntary skill development sessions monthly called "lunch and learns," in which employees can choose from subjects they want to expand their knowledge on, as well as professional collaboration events with both CSCMP and Loyola University. Redwood Games is an annual company-wide charity drive that culminates into a big fundraising event in Chicago. Redwood also recently held a Women in Logistics evening attracting top leaders in the industry who shared their experiences with those just starting out, and much more.

"We have an amazing team of over 700 employees, with more than 400 located in Chicagoland alone, and have been growing at an astonishing pace over the past several years. Our company started in Chicago with a small team of passionate, hard charging transportation and technology enthusiasts who believed that this journey was important enough to stake their careers on. It has been a core priority, through our growth and expansion, for us to maintain the culture that helped build such an inspiring company," said Todd Berger, President of Redwood Logistics. "Our team is solving advanced transportation challenges in a very unique way. It requires a special kind of talent, which we were lucky enough to attract. We value our company culture and people and we believe it's a key differentiator in today's competitive market."

