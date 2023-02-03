The Chicago Winter Bike Swap is back for its 14th year, with new title sponsor Trek

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Winter Bike Swap presented by Trek returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds for its 14th year as the premiere bicycle swap in the Chicago Area. Bringing together vendors from all around Chicagoland to clear out inventory for the upcoming spring. Vendors bring out new and vintage parts, apparel, and bikes to sell.

More than just retail vendors, we have cycling clubs, advocacy groups, and rides in attendance. Informational presentations from Ride Illinois, CAMBr, and International Women's Day Together We Ride.

New This Year! Our title sponsor Trek will be hosting an indoor Trek e-bike demo track so that attendees can ride the latest Trek e-bikes without leaving the event hall. Test riders will also receive a $100 off coupon for any Trek e-bike to be used at participating dealers.

There will be live music from local artist, Jake Mack. Coffee from Arcedium Coffee House of St. Charles. Food from local food trucks, Chuck's Woodfired Pizza and Fernando's Street Kitchen. Local craft beer from D&G Brewery.

For more information visit our website www.chicagowinterbikeswap.com

Contact

Hal or Dane Honeyman

[email protected]

Available M-F 10-6, Sat 9-5 at 630 584 6588

Event Details

2/12/2023

Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Event Center

525 S Randall Rd, St. Charles, IL, 60174

Lobby Opens 8:30am

Swap 9:30am - 2pm

SOURCE Chicago Winter Bike Swap