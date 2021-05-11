The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce offers a new benefit to members: A Pooled Employer Plan ("PEP")

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce today announced that a new Pooled Employer Plan ("PEP") will be made available to all current Chamber members. The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce PEP offers members the opportunity to "pool" their retirement plans together, creating collective purchasing power that reduces cost and enhances services for its members and provides a 401(k) experience comparable to some of the largest companies in the country. The PEP will also enable Chamber members to more effectively manage fiduciary risk and outsource plan operations, often at a lower cost than a traditional 401(k) plan.

The Chicagoland Chamber PEP will be overseen by Mesirow Retirement Advisory Services, a team with proven expertise in managing pooled employer programs and driving successful participant outcomes through innovative products and services. In 2019, the team launched myFinancialFuture®, a proprietary personal financial advice program designed to help participants achieve financial wellness.

"We are excited to bring this valuable new benefit to the 1,000+ members that place their trust in the Chamber and our valuable advocacy, programs, and membership offering," said Jack Lavin, President & CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. "To attract and retain key talent in today's competitive environment, it is critical for businesses to provide employees with a cost effective, professionally managed retirement planning solution. The Chicagoland Chamber PEP is an attractive option for businesses of all sizes, especially the small and mid-sized businesses that work to meet the recent State mandate of expanding retirement plan coverage."

About Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that represents more than 1,000 member companies, which collectively employ 400,000 employees and generate $24 billion in revenue. The Chamber combines the power of membership with its legacy of leadership and business advocacy to drive a dynamic economy. To learn more, visit www.chicagolandchamber.org

Contacts

[email protected] | Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

SOURCE Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce