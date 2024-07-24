The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the Class of 2024

Jul 24, 2024, 07:00 ET
Induction ceremony set for October 23, 2024.
The Class of 2024
Mike Singletary - Chicago Bears
Cliff Floyd - Chicago Cubs
Olin Kreutz - Chicago Bears
Toni Kukoč - Chicago Bulls
Billy McKinney - Northwestern & Chicago Bulls
Olivia Smoliga - Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer
Mike Gapski - Chicago Blackhawks
Marián Hossa - Stan Mikita Award
Mike Veeck - Lifetime Contribution to Sports Award
Lisa Bluder - Ray Meyer Award
Phil Villapiano - George Connor Award
Christian Okoye - Gale Sayers Award
Event Details: The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame will honor these 12 new inductees who have made enduring contributions to sports at our annual induction ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, at the Wintrust Arena in McCormick Square. VIP cocktails will commence at 5:30 PM, followed by dinner and the induction ceremony at 7:00 PM.
Statement from Charles P. Carey, Chairman and President of CSHOF:
"We are honored to host these 12 distinguished guests and to induct them into our Hall of Fame. The Class of 2024 reflects the rich history of Chicago sports, and this Induction Ceremony promises to be the premier sporting event of the year."
Ticket Information: For those interested in attending or exploring sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.chicagolandsportshalloffame.com
