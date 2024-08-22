THE CHICK-FIL-A COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME PUTS FANS DIRECTLY INTO THE GAME WITH ITS NEW AI EXPERIENCE

While museums and entertainment destinations have experimented with artificial intelligence since 2017, GAME ON! uses generative AI for the first time to make guests the hero of the college football story. Guests step up to a photographic face scan kiosk, prompting a series of questions about their favorite team, biggest rivals and their dream position they'd take on the field. The technology leverages this information to tailor their experience, spanning 14 fan-specific AI experiences throughout the Hall. Guests will see their likeness, preferences and personality through curated images and video with customized captions. Here are just a few examples:

The Super Fan : Guests are transported to a college football stadium where they find themselves cheering in the stands and wearing their favorite team's colors. Simultaneously, they can read about their own game day rituals.

: Guests are transported to a college football stadium where they find themselves cheering in the stands and wearing their favorite team's colors. Simultaneously, they can read about their own game day rituals. The Weight Room : This existing exhibit is being enhanced by GAME ON! AI so guests can both see themselves pumping iron and read about how they can reach maximum strength.

: This existing exhibit is being enhanced by GAME ON! AI so guests can both see themselves pumping iron and read about how they can reach maximum strength. The Coaches : The existing coaches exhibit has been updated with a video called "The Greatest Coaches That Never Were," where guests are shown as a fictitious historic college coach who inspired their team through some unusual methods.

: The existing coaches exhibit has been updated with a video called "The Greatest Coaches That Never Were," where guests are shown as a fictitious historic college coach who inspired their team through some unusual methods. The Champions & Contenders : Guests can pose with the Heisman and College Football Championship trophies, next to a display case featuring the real-life hardware.

: Guests can pose with the Heisman and College Football Championship trophies, next to a display case featuring the real-life hardware. The Field JumboTron: As guests enter the College Football Hall of Fame's famous field to kick, pass and run, they'll find a video of themselves as their favorite team's most recent college recruit with a personalized voice-over playing on the field's large LED screen.

"As a leading attraction in sports and a symbol of College Football at the highest level, we were looking for a modern way to pay homage to the sport we love," said Kimberly Beaudin, President and CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame. "GAME ON! is our mission in action: an experience that connects fans to college football through education, inspiration and entertainment, while honoring the sport's excellence through every artifact and AI touchpoint."

GAME ON! is the result of a ground-breaking, international collaboration between the College Football Hall of Fame, Georgia's Creative Principals, New Zealand tech startup HyperCinema and The Producers Group from Los Angeles. "When the College Football Hall of Fame enlisted our help to reimagine its exhibits and experiences, we had the vision to help guests become part of the story, rather than just witness it," said Geoff Thatcher, founder and chief creative officer of Creative Principals, the creative firm behind the development of GAME ON!.

HyperCinema's groundbreaking technology and team has brought Creative Principals' vision to life. "For the last two years, our team of skilled experts has been developing and refining this hyper-personalized storytelling technology. We're honored to collaborate with Creative Principals to create this remarkable experience for the College Football Hall of Fame. Now every guest can become the hero of their own story, ushering in a new age for creative guest experiences," said Dr. Miles Gregory, co-founder and creative director of HyperCinema, the company responsible for the patented technology that powers GAME ON!.

The upgrades to the Hall of Fame's guest experience aren't stopping with GAME ON!.

The Hall and Aflac partnered to create an all-new exhibit celebrating the rich shared history between the US Military and College Football. The fitting tribute honors our U.S. Service Academies, Senior Military Academies and Hall of Fame Inductees who served. The exhibit will showcase priceless artifacts, uniform displays and an 18ft x 12ft video wall of stadium flyovers. The new "Military and Football" exhibit also includes a GAME ON! AI experience putting guests in the cockpit of a plane or helicopter during a stadium flyover.

Additional upgrades include an expanded exhibit on the game's biggest rivalries, a high-intensity walk-in tunnel, specially curated display honoring a decade in Atlanta and a reimagined retail experience in the Team Store.

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame will reopen to the public on Saturday, August 24 with a 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest. For more information on the grand reopening or visiting the Hall in Atlanta, visit the College Football Hall of Fame website.

