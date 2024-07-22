Fans are invited to help the herd this summer by playing a new digital game for food rewards

ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chick-fil-A Cows are delivering moo-re mischief this summer and want fans to get in on the action! For the second year, the brand is launching a new installment of Code Moo®, an interactive digital game featuring a top-secret car racing mission. Guests can play weekly for free food rewards through August 17, while supplies last.

Code Moo®, A Chick-fil-A Original Game

From July 22 through August 17, the famous Cows are inviting fans to play along through the Code Moo digital game, which Chick-fil-A One members can access in the Chick-fil-A® App.

The Chick-fil-A Cows are Back with Food Rewards, Games and More! To continue the Cows’ summer of fun, Chick-fil-A also introduced a line of cow-centric merchandise, the “Chick-fil-A Cow Collection.”

Users can hit the (virtual) racetracks in a four-course mission to help stop Circus Burger and spread the Cows' 'Eat Mor Chikin' message, choosing their favorite cow character and vehicle to play. Chick-fil-A One members can play to receive a Chick-fil-A food reward each week (while supplies last*) after their racing mission is complete, with new missions launching each Monday.

"Summer is here, which means the Cows are back!" said Dustin Britt, senior director of brand strategy, investment and entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "This year we have a variety of ways for Guests to get involved in the Cows' mischief, from our new racing game and short film to the cow-print merch and in-restaurant activities. Bringing the Chick-fil-A Cows to brighten up the summer is a fun – and rewarding – way to thank our Guests!"

Chick-fil-A Cows on the Screen

In addition to the digital game, Carrots, Sarge and Daisy – Chick-fil-A's mischievous animated cow crew – are starring in a new four-minute animated short film, "Rocky Road." The second annual short film follows the Cows on another adventure, this time with Sarge and Daisy as they embark on a high-speed, full-throttle mission to rescue Carrots. The family-friendly film is available to watch now at playCodeMoo.com/film.

Stay Cool, Cow-Style

To continue the Cows' summer of fun, Chick-fil-A also introduced a line of cow-centric merchandise, the "Chick-fil-A Cow Collection." With clothing and accessories in both adult and kids' sizes, fans of all ages can show their love for Chick-fil-A and the Cows in stylish summer gear. The Chick-fil-A Cow Collection is available online at shop.chick-fil-a.com, along with new plush cows and cow keychains sold in participating restaurants.

To learn more about the Chick-fil-A Cows and how you can help the herd this summer, visit https://www.chick-fil-a.com/code-moo.

*Food rewards limited to the first 2,500,000 per week of promotion.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia. Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews .

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.