The Chickasaw Nation Makes Anchor Investment in Private Capital Investment Firm Good Springs Capital

Good Springs Capital is led by Managing Partners David Van Geyzel and Udi Toledano, the former President & CEO and Chairman, respectively, of Alleghany Capital. Alleghany Capital was the private investment arm of Alleghany Corporation before Berkshire Hathaway acquired that company in October 2022. The cohesive senior team at Good Springs Capital also includes Rob Hulick, Rich Albano, and Oren Bentley, all of whom built Alleghany Capital alongside David Van Geyzel and Udi Toledano.

At Alleghany Capital, the team that will lead Good Springs Capital developed a diversified portfolio of businesses in the industrial, services, and consumer sectors.

"For two decades, our Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce has leveraged sound investment strategies and strong management to revolutionize our tribal economy. This transformation has facilitated significant investments in education, health, housing, and cultural revitalization," stated Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. "Our historical success in developing industry-leading enterprises has led to the partnership with the accomplished team from Good Springs Capital, led by David and Udi."

Dan Boren, the Secretary of Commerce for the Chickasaw Nation, commented, "The timing is ideal for expanding our diversification efforts and capabilities. David and Udi's ten-year track record of success, which focuses on partnering with established entrepreneurial companies with significant organic growth potential, complements our investment approach. Moreover, their business philosophies align with ours, and they operate with integrity and a long-term perspective, making them a perfect fit for us."

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with the Chickasaw Nation and look forward to building Good Springs Capital by executing our well-defined investment strategy and operating model," said David Van Geyzel. "Furthermore, we hold the utmost respect for the Chickasaw Nation's rich history, and we admire Governor Anoatubby's visionary leadership, which has led to the Nation's impressive economic and investment accomplishments."

"Within our target industries, Good Springs Capital seeks to partner with seasoned and enterprising management teams that operate with integrity and lead companies with strong and improving competitive advantages. We then work closely with these companies to accelerate their growth over time," explained Udi Toledano.

Good Springs Capital, based in New York, NY, will focus on majority control investments in middle-market companies in the industrial, services, and consumer sectors.

About The Chickasaw Nation

With more than 77,000 citizens, the Chickasaw Nation is a democratic republic with executive, legislative and judicial departments elected by its citizens. The treaty territory of the tribe includes 7,648 square miles of south-central Oklahoma and encompasses all or parts of 13 Oklahoma counties. The Chickasaw Nation contributes billions to the Oklahoma economy annually and employs nearly 14,000 workers. Business revenues provide the majority of funding for more than 200 tribal programs and services, such as health care, housing and education for Chickasaw citizens and First Americans.

