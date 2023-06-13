The Child Prophet, Award-Winning Illustrated Parable That Helps Grownups Heal Childhood Trauma, Now Available in Hardcover and Paperback from Story Matter

News provided by

Story Matter

13 Jun, 2023, 12:10 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Story Matter launched sales of its award-winning new title The Child Prophet in hardcover and paperback.

The Child Prophet is for adults who are looking for tools to help heal childhood trauma and depression. It is a story about a woman who has lost all hope and goes to the desert to end it all when her plan is interrupted by a mysterious child.

Continue Reading
Renee Topper
Renee Topper
The Child Prophet
The Child Prophet

Book Excellence says, "Changing perspective is all it takes to see a new path forward in The Child Prophet by the visionary author Renée Topper. Reminiscent of the famous novella The Little Prince…The book explores what it means to make peace with the past and let go of the fear and worry of the future, to move into a place of living in the now."

The book is comprised of simple images and fonts so that they attract inner children. The interior is in gray scale and moves from darkness to light. The words are few but meaningful and embedded in illustrated spreads that give readers space for breath and contemplation.

"Readers are reconnecting with their inner children and healing through this book. It's a meaningful gift to self but also for loved ones who suffer from depression, especially when you don't have the words." Said author-illustrator Renee Topper. She added, "We did a limited special edition to prove the concept last year. Now we're excited to do this edition to make this title more widely available and meet demand. The hardcover in particular is designed for those readers keen to put a fresh perspective on the treasure shelf alongside The Giving Tree.

When asked what inspired the book, Topper said The Child Prophet comes from a personal experience, "I was doing a healing meditation when a child appeared. Eventually, I realized that she was my inner child. She'd been waiting for me, and she forgave me for neglecting her for so long. We reconnected and my life has been better ever since. I told friends about this experience and they were healing through it. The book helps the story reach more people."

The Child Prophet is Topper's first published illustrated parable. Her debut novel Pigment: The Limbs of the Mukuyu Tree garnered numerous awards and topped Amazon's bestseller list and USA Today's Top 20.

Teaser: Related title coming soon from Story Matter in 2023, The Child Prophet Lovingkindnesses oracle deck and manual.

Story Matter -- a multi-media company founded as a creative lab in 2010 --creates meaningful, mindful stories that have social relevance. It's where truth and invention merge for good.

#mentalhealth #selfcare #booklaunch #giftbook

Imprint: Story Matter
On sale: June 13, 2023
Pages: 54
ISBN - hardcover: 979-8-9859984-2-9
ISBN - paperback: 979-8-9859984-4-3
Genres: Comics & Graphic Novels, Visionary, Self-help
Press Contact: Renée Topper
Mobile: (818) 506-8363
Email:  [email protected]
Website: https://storymatter.myshopify.com/products/the-child-prophet

SOURCE Story Matter

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.