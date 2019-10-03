The Children's Heart Foundation Brings the Congenital Heart Walk to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Heart Foundation's inaugural Charleston Congenital Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, October 12th at MUSC Health Stadium. The Congenital Heart Walk is the nation's largest walk series solely dedicated to raising money to fund congenital heart defect (CHD) research. Congenital heart defects are America's most common and deadly birth defect. Nearly 40,000 babies are born with a CHD each year in the U.S.; this equates to 1 child every 15 minutes.

The Congenital Heart Walk unites supporters from around the country to help fund research to improve survival, longevity, and quality of life for CHD patients. So far this year, the walk series has raised more than $1.4 million in support of The Children's Heart Foundation's mission; to fund the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of CHDs.

Join us as we #WalkForCHDResearch in Charleston for the first time on October 12th. This fundraising event includes a 1-mile family-friendly walk, research remarks, kids' activities, games, character actors, refreshments, music, remembrance, and more. Visit www.WalkForCHDResearch.org/Charleston to get started as a fundraising walker, team captain, volunteer, or donor.

Since 1996, The Children's Heart Foundation has funded more than $11.1 million of CHD research, helping lead to improved diagnostics, earlier interventions, groundbreaking procedures, and life-saving treatments for individuals living with CHDs. The Children's Heart Foundation's Medical Advisory Council (MAC), comprised of 16 esteemed MD and PhD professionals from across the country, and two well respected lay reviewers, oversees all aspects of the research granting process to ensure the most promising research is funded each year. John Costello, M.D., MPH, of the Medical University of South Carolina, is set to become chairman of the MAC in 2020.

