The Children's Heart Foundation's Inaugural Red Tie Gala to Raise Funds for Congenital Heart Defect Research

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Heart Foundation's inaugural Red Tie Gala will take place on Friday, November 1st in the elegant Society Room of Hartford, CT. Emceed by baseball legend Bobby Valentine, this affair promises an evening full of amazing experiences, all in support of The Children's Heart Foundation's mission: to fund the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects (CHDs).

Congenital heart defects are America's most common and deadly birth defect. Nearly 40,000 babies are born with a CHD each year in the U.S.; this equates to 1 child every 15 minutes. Funds raised by the Red Tie Gala will help fund critical CHD research that will save and improve the lives of all individuals living with CHDs.

Lisa J. Bergersen, MD, MPH, of Boston Children's Hospital, will be awarded for Outstanding Achievement in Congenital Heart Defect Research during the event and discuss her research funded by The Children's Heart Foundation. There will also be silent and live auctions featuring many great items and experiences, and a performance by illusionist Chris Dare.

Join us on November 1st and show off your best "red attire" as we gather to raise money for this much-needed research. To purchase tickets to the event, become a sponsor, or for more information, visit: https://one.bidpal.net/RedTieGalaCHFNewEngland/ticketing. If you can't attend the event, please consider making a donation in support of this very important cause.

Since 1996, The Children's Heart Foundation has funded more than $11.1 million of CHD research, helping lead to improved diagnostics, earlier interventions, groundbreaking procedures, and life-saving treatments for CHD patients. Together, we're Placing Children at the Heart of Research.

About The Children's Heart Foundation

The Children's Heart Foundation is the country's leading organization solely committed to funding congenital heart defect (CHD) research. The mission of The Children's Heart Foundation is to fund the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects. Since 1996, The Children's Heart Foundation has funded more than $11.1 million dollars of CHD research. For more information, visit www.childrensheartfoundation.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

