The Children's Heart Foundation's Ohio Region to host Hops for Hearts on Feb. 7 during Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Heart Foundation's Ohio Region will host Hops for Hearts this Friday, Feb. 7, from 6-10 p.m. at Wolf's Ridge Brewing in Columbus.

Hops for Hearts is an evening dedicated to raising money and awareness for The Children's Heart Foundation and its critical mission: to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects by funding the most promising research.

Congenital heart defects, or CHDs, are the nation's most common birth defect, impacting 40,000 babies each year. More than 25 percent of those newborns will need at least one invasive surgery in their lifetimes, and many require far more.

"Every 15 minutes a child is born with a congenital heart defect, so in the course of our four-hour Hops for Hearts event, that's another 16 babies who need our help," said Tamara Thomas, who serves on The Children's Heart Foundation board of directors. "My son Adam was one of these babies and because of research funded by The Children's Heart Foundation, he's now in his twenties and is thriving."

The Children's Heart Foundation funds research that improves and extends the lives of children born with CHDs. Since its beginning in 1996, this national not-for-profit has given more than $13 million to research that is making a world of difference in the battle against CHDs.

"Continued support will help The Children's Heart Foundation fund research that will save even more lives," said Thomas.

Hops for Hearts will raise money for additional CHD research. Tickets may be purchased online at https://event.gives/hopsforhearts or at the door. Tickets include food, a drink ticket, and music from Honey and Blue, as well as presentations from our scientific community about the impact of CHD research.

To learn more about The Children's Heart Foundation Ohio Region, visit www.childrensheartfoundation.org/Ohio.

SOURCE The Children's Heart Foundation

