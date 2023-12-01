The Children's Home of Wyoming Conference Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference

01 Dec, 2023, 15:30 ET

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Home of Wyoming Conference, ("CHOWC"), is a provider of community services to children and families in coordination with local schools and related community programs, head quartered in Binghamton, New York, that experienced a data security incident.  On December 1, 2023, CHOWC notified potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On June 2, 2023, CHOWC discovered unusual activity in its digital environment.  Following discovery, it immediately took steps to secure the network and engaged a dedicated team of external cybersecurity experts to assist in responding to and investigating the incident. As a result of the investigation, CHOWC learned that an unauthorized actor acquired certain files and data stored within its systems. Upon learning this, CHOWC launched a comprehensive review of all potentially affected information to identify any protected health information that could have possibly been acquired. Following the completion of this comprehensive review, CHOWC confirmed on October 2, 2023, that protected health information was contained in the affected data.

This incident may have involved information belonging to individuals who may have received medical treatment from CHOWC including patient names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, addresses, medical record numbers, health insurance information, diagnosis and treatment information, clinical information, and/or provider information.

On December 1, 2023, CHOWC sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals with identifiable address information and provided resources to assist them. In addition, CHOWC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available between the hours of 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, and can be reached at 1-800-405-6108, or by visiting https://secure.identityforce.com/benefit/chowc.

The privacy and protection of all information is a top priority for CHOWC, and CHOWC deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference

