The Children's Hospital at Montefiore Ranks as One of the Best in the Nation: a Destination for Transplants, Brain Surgery and Orthopedic Care

The annual rankings highlight pediatric centers that deliver state-of-the-art medical care to children with complex conditions. Since opening in 2001, CHAM has built a reputation for providing cutting-edge care to infants and children with a wide range of healthcare needs, including complex surgeries such as liver and kidney transplants, brain surgery and orthopedic procedures.

"Our surgical specialists at CHAM perform hundreds of procedures every year, ranging from minor surgery to the most challenging cases," said Daphne Hsu, M.D., interim chair of pediatrics at Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine and physician-in-chief at CHAM. "Families choose CHAM because they are confident that we provide the highest level of care, using advanced techniques, while addressing the overall needs of children and their families."

Among the specialties ranked at CHAM:

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery jumped up 14 places to number 16 in the nation this year.

Neonatology, including our Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) and services also moved up 23 places to rank at number 27.

Neurology & Neurosurgery placed 26 th on the top 50 list.

on the top 50 list. Pediatric Cancer care is ranked number 34 in the nation.

CHAM's commitment to patient safety and continuous performance improvement efforts, robust infection prevention policies and practices, and integrated teams of surgeons and healthcare providers are just some of the reasons the Bronx-based children's hospital continues to feature among the best in the country.

The Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. They rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2019" guidebook in stores late September. Visit Best Children's Hospitals for the full rankings. For more information about CHAM, go to http://www.cham.org.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 11 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and close to 200 outpatient care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

