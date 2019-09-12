The Children's School Opens New Program In Irvine For Children With ADHD And Related Challenges With Executive Functioning

IRVINE, Calf., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Children's School opened as a new non-profit, private school for up to 119 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. This evidence-based program is specifically designed to seamlessly integrate academic curriculum with best practice behavioral health to meet the unique needs of children with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related challenges. The Children's School has rolling admissions and is accepting student applications for this school year.

This unique program was founded in the school-based behavioral health program developed at the Child Development Center (CDC) at University of California, Irvine (UCI) over the past 35 years. The Children's School is guided by a Scientific Advisory Board led by Sabrina Schuck, Ph.D., assistant professor of pediatrics at University of California, Irvine, along with a team of renowned child development scholars and practitioners.

The Children's School adheres to Common Core State Standards coupled with evidence-based behavioral intervention provided by specially trained paraprofessional specialists and licensed behavioral health professionals. The school emphasizes self-regulation, self-awareness, productivity and relational skills in a small class setting.

The Children's School has raised more than $800,000 from generous community supporters including Tori Smith, the Allison family, Martha and Jim Newkirk, Stephanie Argyros/Argyros Family Foundation and The Tsao Family Foundation, among others.

The Children's School is currently offering Preview Sessions for prospective families. Visit www.thechildrensschool.net to register to attend a Preview Session or to apply online.

About The Children's School:

The Children's School transforms the lives of children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The school integrates comprehensive social skills training and applied behavior analysis strategies into the daily curriculum in addition to teaching academics within a student-centered learning environment.

Led by nationally recognized pioneers and innovators with extensive experience in behavioral health, The Children's School is at the very forefront of science and education's dynamic efforts to empower students with ADHD and related executive functioning challenges. Building on the 35-year history of this unique program at the University of California, Irvine, The Children's School opened as a new 501(c)(3) non-profit, private school in Irvine in September 2019.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Children's School

Emily Slater

eslater@thechildrensschool.net

949.522.1754

SOURCE The Children's School

