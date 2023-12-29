The China-Africa Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Forum Held in Shenzhen

Shenzhen OuFeiYuan Exhibition Co., Ltd.

29 Dec, 2023, 04:30 ET

An Extraordinary Bay Area as the Mainstay

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, the 2023 China-Africa Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Forum and the press conference of China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee (South) themed on "An Extraordinary Bay Area as the Mainstay" kicked off in Shenzhen, China.

Organized by the China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee, the forum was hosted by Shenzhen OuFeiYuan Exhibition Co., Ltd. It was attended by over 300 guests, including Huang Zhaojin, Director of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee; Dai Yukun, Executive Director of China Municipal Engineering Association (CMEA) and Director of EMEA City Lighting Branch; Tefera Derbew Yimam, Ambassador of Ethiopia to China; Ali Mohamed Mwinyi, Consul General of Tanzania in Guangzhou; and Teles Alfredo Macobe, First Secretary at the Embassy of Mozambique to China, along with executive members of other associations, experts and scholars, as well as entrepreneurs.

During the forum, the African Ambassador to China and leaders of the attending missions inaugurated the China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee (South). The southern institutions will play a significant role by leveraging the prime location of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), in promoting exchanges and cooperation programs between China and African countries in equipment, technology, standards and services. The press conference also launched an international trading platform for OuFeiYuan, which adopts the mode of "online release and offline matchmaking". A number of African countries have already introduced some agricultural products and other resources on that platform.

The forum participants from many countries including diplomatic envoys and business representatives provided valuable advices on the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the southern region.

The establishment of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee (South) and the success of the China-Africa Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Forum marked a new stage of development in the China-Africa friendship and cooperation. From now on, The OuFeiYuan international trading platform will play a leading role in helping Chinese entrepreneurs carry out broader trade activities in African countries for mutual benefits and win-win results.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308784/China_Africa_Economic_Trade_Working_Committee__South__launching_ceremony_Logo.jpg

